Brooklyn Beckham Responded To Haters Criticizing His Cooking Videos On Social Media

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest kid has culinary aspirations, but he's received a lot of negative attention. Here's his response to critics.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham isn't mincing any words for the haters.

For one, the 24-year-old is one part David Beckham, one of the world's most famous and studly footballers.

And he's another part Victoria Beckham (née Adams), one of the most fashionable Spice Girls.

The Gen Z'er is David and Posh Spice's eldest son.

Brooklyn has three younger siblings, Romeo James, Cruz David, and a sister, Harper Seven.

He's also the godson of singer Elton John, actor Elizabeth Hurley, and filmmaker David Furnish.

The "Peltz" in his name comes from his beautiful wife, Nicola Peltz, who is the actor who played Katara in The Last Airbender movie.

While some argue he's just a "Nepo Baby," he might be the perfect recipe for success thanks to his genetic star power.

In 2014, he took his turn at modeling for publications like Vogue China, Miss Vogue, Dazed, and Interview.

In 2017, he spiced up his résumé with aspirations of photography by pursuing a degree in New York and releasing a book, What I See.

And finally, in 2021, he introduced the main course of his career — cooking.

He started an online video series, Cookin' With Brooklyn, originally featured on Facebook Watch, and continued sharing his content on his personal Instagram.

However, every step of discovering his passions, he received a lot of criticism for his modeling, photography, and now his cooking.

He received cooking criticism for how raw his Sunday roast looked.

People tried to violate his vittles when he cooked his wine-infused pasta with the cork.

And he received some negativity for his nourishments when folks saw how much expensive avocado oil he used in his chicken recipe.

But now, in a new interview with Insider, the model-turned-photographer-turned-chef has a few words for the people coming for his comestibles.

"To be honest, I'm used to the hate," Beckham told the publication. "It doesn't really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me."

"My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down," he said. "I'm doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it's not going to bother me — I'm just going to keep doing my thing."

"I'm not a professional at all, I'm just starting out," he finished. "So I'm just gonna continue doing my videos and see where it takes me."

Despite the negativity, there are folks who have come to his defense:

So, there you have it, folks. A little food for thought. The negative comments can't faze Brooklyn.