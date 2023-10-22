But now, in a new interview with Insider, the model-turned-photographer-turned-chef has a few words for the people coming for his comestibles.
"To be honest, I'm used to the hate," Beckham told the publication. "It doesn't really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me."
"My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down," he said. "I'm doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it's not going to bother me — I'm just going to keep doing my thing."
"I'm not a professional at all, I'm just starting out," he finished. "So I'm just gonna continue doing my videos and see where it takes me."
Despite the negativity, there are folks who have come to his defense:
So, there you have it, folks. A little food for thought. The negative comments can't faze Brooklyn.