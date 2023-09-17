All the fan favorites from the hit sitcom came together at the 90s Con in Tampa, Florida, to talk about the longevity of their relationships, but one main character from the show was notably absent.
Ben, who played Cory Matthews, was nowhere to be found this year — and Danielle Fishel may have alluded to why that might be the case.
Danielle, who played Cory's girlfriend/wife, Topanga Lawrence, was at 90s Con.
Rider Strong, who played Cory's best friend, Shawn Hunter, was there.
Trina McGee, who played Topanga's best friend, Angela Moore, was there.
Matthew Lawrence, who played Shawn's big brother, Jack Hunter, was there.
Will Friedle, who played Cory's big brother, Eric Matthews, was there.
Anthony Tyler Quinn, who played their teacher, Jonathan Turner, was there.
William Daniels, who played their mentor, George Feeny, and his real-life wife, Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, who played their college dean, Lila Bolander, were there.
And Betsy Randle, who played Cory's mother, Amy Matthews, was there. But alas, no Ben!
And this absence came after Danielle, Will, and Rider told Variety that he "ghosted" them earlier this year. "We didn't have a fight. There's no falling-out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day and decided, 'I don't want this person in my life anymore,'" Will said.
According to People magazine, at the 90s Con panel, Danielle talked about the importance of their friendship but didn't mention Ben's name. "Over this many years and this much time together in different work atmospheres, you have fights, you have falling-outs, you have moments where you come back together," she said.
Over the years, since the original show first aired in 1993 and during its seven-season run, the cast has gone in and out of friendships. Danielle, Rider, and Will have also worked together on the hit podcast Pod Meets World, and everyone returned for the 2014 reboot, Girl Meets World, which ran until 2017.
"Because we are constantly put back together, there have been times where we've needed space from each other, and we've taken long distances," Danielle said.
"Yet when you really commit to a relationship, when you really commit to this idea that we are always going to be in each other's lives, the amount of growth and grace and forgiveness and compassion and true knowing of each other that we now have — that we never would have had had we written each other off and said, 'I'm done with you, I don't want to see you again.'"
She continued, "So, like, that commitment to a relationship is such a lesson for everybody."
So I wonder if this explains why Ben, aka Cory, was absent...