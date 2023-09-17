    People Are Throwing Support Behind Blac Chyna After She Celebrated One Year Of Sobriety From Alcohol

    "I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol."

    Blac Chyna made a new announcement about the one-year anniversary of her sobriety, and people are showing her all the love.

    Blac Chyna smiling at a media event in a sleeveless cowl-neck and hood outfit
    The 35-year-old former reality TV star shared a post on her Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the major milestone of her sobriety journey — complete with a giant themed cake and support from her family and friends.

    Blac Chyna smiling at a media event in a colorful print short dress
    Blac Chyna (real name Angela White) has been very open about her self-care journey recently, which included getting a breast reduction and several treatments to reverse cosmetic surgeries, dissolving her facial fillers, and removing her silicone butt injections.

    Now she's opened up once more on social media to provide an update on yet another big moment in the reintroduction of Angela.

    Close-up of Black Chyna smiling in a varsity jacket
    "I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol," Angela wrote. "This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety."

    Close-up of Blac Chyna in a white fur-collar coat
    She added, "I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey. 💕"

    Close-up of cake with message: &quot;Congratulations on your 1 year sobriety Angela Renée White&quot;
    She continued, "Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend."

    She shares a 10-year-old son, King Cairo, with her ex Tyga and a 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian

    "I'm hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it."

    &quot;12 steps: You&#x27;ve been sober for 1 year, 12 months, 366 days, 8777 hours&quot;
    Angela also said, "God loves you. It's so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you're not alone."

    She ended with, "I love you. ~ Angela White ❤️🙏🏽 P.S ( I couldn't wait to get this 1 year balloon) 🥹 @queen_tokyotoni"

    And everybody has nothing but love for Angela's big win:

    Comment: Sobriety looks so good on you
    Comment: Congratulations on y our journey, I live a sober life I use to drink and smoke weed back in the day but after I had my son I just stopped and never went back, it&#x27;s been about 13 years now lol sober life
    Comment: So so sooo proud congrats sis! you keep going!!!! I love how God had brought us together for all those years and took us both through a transformation ! Love u always
    Comment: Congratulations my friend, love u
    Comment: Congratulations I&#x27;m extremely proud of you!! Keep up the great work
    Congratulations, Angela!

    If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.