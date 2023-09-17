Blac Chyna made a new announcement about the one-year anniversary of her sobriety, and people are showing her all the love.
The 35-year-old former reality TV star shared a post on her Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the major milestone of her sobriety journey — complete with a giant themed cake and support from her family and friends.
Blac Chyna (real name Angela White) has been very open about her self-care journey recently, which included getting a breast reduction and several treatments to reverse cosmetic surgeries, dissolving her facial fillers, and removing her silicone butt injections.
Now she's opened up once more on social media to provide an update on yet another big moment in the reintroduction of Angela.
"I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol," Angela wrote. "This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety."
She added, "I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey. 💕"
She continued, "Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend."
"I'm hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it."
Angela also said, "God loves you. It's so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you're not alone."
She ended with, "I love you. ~ Angela White ❤️🙏🏽 P.S ( I couldn't wait to get this 1 year balloon) 🥹 @queen_tokyotoni"
And everybody has nothing but love for Angela's big win:
Congratulations, Angela!
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.