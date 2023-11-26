Browse links
"Folks really got on here talking about this child like she couldn't see it. I'm happy that Blue Ivy used it as motivation but children shouldn't have to use trauma as fuel when they should be allowed to just be."
blue ivy read the comments y'all made on her dancing with her own eyes, & STILL decided to train even harder. that's what we call a QUEEN! pic.twitter.com/eFJYlzAg8s— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) November 26, 2023
They bullied her and the baby got better and better each show.— Embedded In Yo Brain (@NotArguinWitchu) November 26, 2023
Blue Ivy's resilience shines; facing criticism, she chooses perseverance, impressing her mother with dedication to improve.— ꧁ঔৣ☬Ākhįł☬ঔৣ꧂ (@akhil_nair_777) November 26, 2023
People have been bullying Blue ever since she was a baby. I remember all those horrible comments about her hair. And people wonder why Beyoncé doesn’t interact on social media.— Michelle (@michelle779) November 26, 2023
People criticizing a child who was brave enough to perform in global stadiums when they were too scared to run for student council in middle school. For shame. pic.twitter.com/NlDW7UWFXt— Twice Sifted (@twice_sifted) November 26, 2023
this upsets me so much!!! that baby saw your comments about her! y’all are disgusting!!! shaming an eleven year old when y’all stutter presenting infront of ten people!!!— mac🪴 (@myIoveIanguage) November 26, 2023