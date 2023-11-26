Skip To Content
"Children Shouldn't Have To Use Trauma As Fuel": Fans Are Defending Blue Ivy After Beyoncé Revealed She Saw The Negative Comments

"Folks really got on here talking about this child like she couldn't see it. I'm happy that Blue Ivy used it as motivation but children shouldn't have to use trauma as fuel when they should be allowed to just be."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiered in Los Angeles, and it was a star-studded event.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

While it was a moment to celebrate the Renaissance World Tour and Miss Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter, the movie also revealed a concerning behind-the-scenes segment about her daughter's concert appearances that stole the show.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

According to the New York Times, Blue Ivy was only supposed to perform once, and even then, Beyoncé needed some convincing. "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," Beyoncé said in the documentary.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Blue Ivy Carter, 11, is the eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay Z, who also have 6-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

Kyle Buchannan of NYT wrote, "Though she finally relented, Beyoncé was dismayed when Blue Ivy read comments on social media that criticized her lackluster moves. But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

I remember when Blue first performed in the Renaissance World Tour in Paris to "My Power" and "Black Parade." While Beyoncé posted a beautiful tribute on her Instagram, other folks took it upon themselves to critique the 11-year-old's choreography.

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama," the caption read. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Like Beyoncé, most of us were basking in the reality that the same adorable toddler who congratulated her mother at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, saying, "Good job, Mommy," was now a preteen killin' choreography in front of 80,000 people. But, others found time to be negative.

Here's an example of the comments directed to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 11-year-old daughter regarding her first live performance:

Now that Beyoncé let the world know that her daughter did, in fact, see the nasty comments, I'm sure many bitter adult trolls are wallowing in embarrassment.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Fortunately, many fans are speaking out in support of Blue and highlighting how unfortunate and disgusting this type of internet behavior is. Others are praising Blue for her resilience in the face of ignorance. Here's what they're saying:

Twitter: @beyoncegarden

Twitter: @NotArguinWitchu
Twitter: @akhil_nair_777

Twitter: @michelle779
Twitter: @twice_sifted

Twitter: @myIoveIanguage

So, next time somebody thinks it's funny to post negative, hateful, and unintelligent comments on social media about a whole child, consider they might actually see it — and you will still forever be a bag of wet garbage.

Congratulations to Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and all their success in the face of haters.