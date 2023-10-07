    Reflecting On Aging And His Body Image, Arnold Schwarzenegger Warns We're Raising A Generation Of "Wimps"

    The 76-year-old former bodybuilding action superstar said he looks in the mirror and says, "Yep, you suck."

    Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about his age and body image.

    The 76-year-old actor was well-known for his career as a former professional bodybuilder and seven-time Mr. Olympia winner.

    But, in addition to his bodybuilding career, he became one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, starring in films like Predator, Conan the Barbarian, and the Terminator franchise.

    Most of his roles focused on his chiseled body and athleticism, and now, decades later — he's reflecting on what it means for that million-dollar physique to change with age.

    During a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, while discussing his new self-help book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, Arnold revealed his thoughts about his aging body.

    When Howard asked a question about his dislike for mirrors now, Arnold responded, "I kind of smile because every day I do look in a mirror, and I say, 'Yep, you suck.'"

    "Look at this body. Look at the spectral muscles that used to be firm and perky and really powerful. Now they're just hanging there.' I mean, what the hell is going on here?" Arnold asked.

    "It's one thing to see yourself get older and more and more out of shape but most of the people have never been in shape. So what does it mean getting out of shape?" he continued.

    "When you've been hailed for years as this supreme body, and you have the definition, and you see the veins coming down your abs, and you see veins on top of your chest and then cut, you roll the clock 50 years, and you're standing there, and you don't see that anymore."

    he&#x27;s flexing his muscles as he poses on one knee on the beach
    Pivoting from his body image, Arnold also shared his idea that our future generations are in danger of being replaced with "wimps and weak people" because of the lack of struggle.

    When Howard asked his take on the Ozempic craze, Arnold focused on embracing discomfort to grow stronger. He said anyone trying to "baby" or "pamper" themselves is a problem.

    "Because the more you experience the things you really don't like, the more you can grow, and the tougher you get and the more you can handle. It's just that simple," Schwarzenegger said. "So many young kids today kind of shy away from that."

    The former California governor alluded that the hard-working generations who once "built the foundation of today's United States" hold values we need to return. "These were ballsy women and men that went out there at five in the morning and went out there and struggled and fought, and they worked their butts off," Arnold said. "That's what made this country great."

    "Let's continue this way," he added. "Don't start creating a generation of wimps and weak people. Where we're concerned about, 'How are you feeling today? I don't want to hurt your feelings.'"

    While he recognized it's nice to be considerate, we shouldn't baby the kids and adults. "Let's go and teach kids to be tough, to go out and do sports, to go and study, to struggle, and to go through these kind of painful moments sometimes."

    And there you have it! "Hasta la vista, baby."