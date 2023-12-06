Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
We need to have a conversation about Androids vs. iPhones.
That man is crying his way to the Apple Store 😂— Fer Rouq (@Socialoutcast49) December 5, 2023
I would go straight to the Apple Store. Android ain’t worth this kind of embarrassment 😭— ♪ c (@pIanetlalisa) December 5, 2023
Oh no! I really feel for the fan, the person is going to be so sad with the phone and blame it for not being able to have his favorite star selfie— Photo Artist 🎨| NFT. NYC 2024 (@JayJay__92) December 5, 2023
Imagine missing out on getting a selfie with Anya Taylor-Joy bc she couldn’t figure out your phone 😭😭😭 I’d never forgive my past self LMFAO— CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 5, 2023
Both attempts failed.. wasn’t meant to be for the fan— MrKrAzE (@MrKrAzE916) December 5, 2023
Respect for her coz she didn't return the phone after finding it was an Android device— 🄰🅁🄸🄱🄻🄰🅉🄴 𝕏 🇮🇳 (@ariblazeog) December 5, 2023
i literally don’t know why BUT this is SOO funny to me LMFAOOOO 😭😭— IQRA👑 (@iqrytweets) December 5, 2023
The owner when she handed back the 'locked' phone pic.twitter.com/l92jWBuzDa— O.J.Ξ KΞLLY⚡ (@1Jahcares) December 5, 2023
Fan on their way to the Apple Store after 2 failed attempts at getting a selfie with Anya Taylor-Joy. pic.twitter.com/3kcdi9MkBP— DominicHorne.eth (@iamDominicHorne) December 5, 2023
imagina você tem a sorte da Anya Taylor-Joy pegar o seu celular pra tirar foto— ramon 🇱🇺 (@ramon_png) December 1, 2023
e o azar dela ERRAR DUAS VEZES O BOTÃO DE TIRAR A FOTO DESLIGANDO SEU CELULAR!!!
pois é amigos, aconteceu comigo, eu não tenho foto com a Anya Taylor-Joy por conta da lerdeza dela kkkkkkkkk #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/Zd5Q4Av98c