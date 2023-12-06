Skip To Content
    Anya Taylor-Joy's Hilarious Selfie Fail Might've Ended The Great iPhone And Android Debate

    We need to have a conversation about Androids vs. iPhones.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Anya Taylor-Joy might've hilariously ended the greatest discourse of our time.

    closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    Many-a-debate have left the universe torn asunder, like were Ross and Rachel really on a break?

    &quot;break or no break?&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    Or perhaps you remember when everybody asked whether that one dress was black/blue or white/gold?

    &quot;seriously, tho?&quot;
    swiked.tumblr.com

    In this era, no debate is greater than iPhone vs. Android.

    &quot;iPhone vs. Android Anya Taylor-Joy Edition&quot;
    Oscar Wong / Getty Images

    Now, we have an answer, thanks to the Golden Globe Award-winning actor's latest attempt at a selfie.

    &quot;The Android&#x27;s Gambit&quot;
    Netflix

    While at the CCXP convention, which is like Comic-Con but in Brazil, Anya attempted to use a fan's phone to snap a selfie, and the collective struggle left me in shambles.

    Closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy
    Victor Boyko / Getty Images

    Anya took a fan's Android phone and did everything she was supposed to do to snap a selfie, but like she was using an iPhone and not an Android.

    Anya taking a selfie
    Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

    It was her disappointed look when she realized it didn't work that did it for me.

    &quot;FAIL&quot;
    Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

    Then, she tried to take a selfie with an iPhone and nailed it.

    &quot;Success!&quot;
    Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

    No notes.

    The brave fan handed Anya the Android a second time, and she even clarified which button to ensure it worked this time.

    &quot;this button?&quot;
    Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

    The way the phone switched back to the home screen was a sign of ultimate defeat.

    &quot;FAIL&quot;
    Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

    Here's the moment when Anya realized it wasn't meant to be.

    Anya failing to take a selfie
    Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

    The final heartbreak arrived when the fan tried to make a third attempt, but Anya moved on.

    Arrow pointing to the fan trying to hand his phone to Anya again
    Twitter: @ramon_png / Via x.com

    It's tough to say who's at fault in this situation, but perhaps this silly interaction might become a cautionary tale for iPhone and Android users.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Menu&quot;
    Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Here's how everybody is reacting to Anya's unfortunate selfie-fail.

    Twitter: @Socialoutcast49

    Twitter: @pIanetlalisa

    Twitter: @Degen_Alfie

    Twitter: @JayJay__92

    Twitter: @CanWeGetToast

    Twitter: @MrKrAzE916

    Twitter: @ariblazeog

    Twitter: @iqrytweets

    Focus Features / Via Twitter: @1Jahcares

    Twitter: @iamDominicHorne

    Watch the full moment here:

    Twitter: @ramon_png