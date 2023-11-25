Mostly, the readers were on the side of the mother who let her child ride a pony to school.

"NTA. That woman blames other people for her clear lack of parenting skills. She has to manage her child’s expectations. My husband takes our daughter to school on a motorcycle, drawing the same attention without the entitled demanding a ride and rude response. Would you bringing a puppy with you elicit the same responses? I think not — YWNBTA."



— u/Listen_2learn



"That woman is instilling entitlement into her daughter. Just because someone else has, she should have it too? No, Mom works hard to care for the horses and have horses. If the lady wants her daughter to have a pony ride, go to a riding stable or some metro parks that do rides. But not someone's personal horse."



—u/taybo213

"NTA. The other parents must teach their kids that you can't always have what others have. It is a fact of life. (And this comes from someone who grew up below the poverty line.) Will they be mad at another parent for driving an expensive vehicle? If I were the parent, I would tell my kid, 'Look at the pretty horsey! But don't touch it unless they let you, okay.'"

—u/wandering_alphabet

"Eye-catching, but there's nothing wrong with that. The horse is part of your life. When I was old enough, my dad used to turn up on his motorbike to give me a ride home from school. Nobody else got picked up on a moped, let alone a 750cc motorcycle. I know he was showing off, and he worked in a factory, so he liked to be in the open air after his shift ended. But it was still dead cool."

—u/MegC18