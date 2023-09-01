    People Are Praising Adam Driver For Calling Out Major Studios At The 2023 Venice Film Festival

    One person wrote, "He is a G.O.A.T. for this. I have not seen any big actor of his caliber naming the studio directly like that."

    Amid the ongoing industry strikes, Adam Driver stood tall at a recent film festival in Italy.

    The 39-year-old actor was at the Venice Film Festival to promote his new film Ferrari but wanted to clarify that he "stands in solidarity" with the striking SAG-AFTRA actors on the picket lines.

    Since July 14, the American actors' union SAG-AFTRA has been on strike with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

    SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who have been on strike with AMPTP since May 2.

    Under the SAG-AFTRA Codified Basic Agreement and Television Agreements, actors must abide by specific rules that withhold them from performing and promoting any work in press tours, award shows, conventions, and festivals like in Venice.

    Adam isn't breaking any strikes rules for his appearance in Venice to promote the biopic of Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari — and here's why:

    Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann and produced by Neon and STX, has an interim agreement with SAG because it was made independently of the AMPTP and complied with the rules and regulations of SAG.

    According to Rolling Stone, here's what Adam had to say during the film's press conference regarding the film and support for the ongoing strikes.

    "I'm very happy to be here to support this movie — the truncated schedule that we had to shoot it, and the efforts of all the incredible actors working on it, and the crew — but also, I'm very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that's not part of the AMPTP, and to promote the SAG leadership directive, which is an effective tactic, which is the interim agreement."

    Adam voiced that the SAG interim agreements can benefit the cause because they "stop the bleeding a little bit" by allowing "independent movies to be made" by members of SAG and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), another entertainment union on the verge of joining the strikes.

    Adam went on to directly call out major studios involved for not working toward an agreement with SAG-AFTRA.

    "The other objective is to obviously say, why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for…but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can't?"

    "And every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has agreed to these terms, an interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people they collaborate with and the others are not."

    "Understanding the interim agreement, it's a no-brainer for all of these reasons why you'd want to support your union, and I'm here because of that: to stand in solidarity with them by showing up and further proving the point that it's really about the people you make it with."

    Rolling Stone said that director Michael Mann, known for notable films like Heat and The Insider, agreed with Adam, also supporting the Writer's Guild.

    "Individually and collectively, we all stand in solidarity with SAG and also the Writers' Guild as well," Michael said. "To be crystal clear, once an agreement is in place, we fully encourage our SAG-AFTRA members to work under that agreement and promote work made under that agreement because it benefits SAG in their negotiations."

    "No big studio wrote us a check, and that's why we're here standing in solidarity with both unions," Michael finished.

    And now, people are praising Adam for calling out the major studios at the Venice Film Festival:

