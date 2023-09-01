People Are Praising Adam Driver For Calling Out Major Studios At The 2023 Venice Film Festival

Browse links
One person wrote, "He is a G.O.A.T. for this. I have not seen any big actor of his caliber naming the studio directly like that."
Adam Driver shows his support for the Hollywood strikes at a press conference for his latest film "Ferrari" in Venice. pic.twitter.com/CP27HCTkn1— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 31, 2023
Finally, we're seeing the different players in the film industry stepping up to meet demands. It's empowering to see smaller distribution companies excel, highlighting the potential for positive change. Kudos to them!— Global Observer X (@GlobalObserverX) August 31, 2023
he is goat for this, i have not seen any big actor of his caliber naming the studio directly like that. Adam goatriver— deserted scope DEAD RECKONING (@DesertedScope) August 31, 2023
Absolutely true.. its high time adam driver raised and spilles the beans on this... Its true its hurtful how some execs who cant write, who cant act plan based on their remuneration.. its just bloodsucking... Great to hear this from adam driver.— Pen & Paper (@PranjibBaruah) September 1, 2023
this comment on a clip of adam driver’s statement about the sag strike 😭 pic.twitter.com/trikGz72Df— live action tangled anti (@dernswift) August 31, 2023
Genius, lucid speaker... cinematic swashbuckler (plus he's walking the plank here poking AMPTP, wow, this is where the creatives line up right now - even non-union folks have watched everything spin down to redistribution of the wealth away from creatives).— Quendrith Johnson (@Quendrith) September 1, 2023