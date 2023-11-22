Vir Das And Ekta Kapoor Are Now Emmy Winners And We Couldn't Be More Excited

Trending badgeTrendingIn the News·Posted on 22 Nov 2023Vir Das And Ekta Kapoor Are Now Emmy Winners And We Couldn't Be More ExcitedAnd Shefali Shah received a nomination in the Best Actress category!by Mugdha KusrayBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink And, just like that, the International Emmy Awards 2023 are done and dusted. Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images A globally star-studded affair, the 56 Emmy nominees hail from 20 different countries. And, we saw some familiar faces in the form of both nominees and winners as India bagged two International Emmys this year! 😍 Vir Das won the International Emmy for Comedy for his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing. This is the first time that an Indian comedian has received this award. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @virdas / Via instagram.com Vir Das shared this award with the popular British teen sitcom, Derry Girls (Season 3). Ektaa R. Kapoor, our soap opera queen, won the International Emmy Directorate Award. She is the first Indian woman and filmmaker to be bestowed with this prestigious honour. Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images There were quite a few Indian nominations as well. Everyone's favourite, the terrific Shefali Shah, was nominated in the Best Actress category for the crime drama Delhi Crime (Season 2). Cindy Ord / Getty Images Karla Souza won the 2023 Best Actress Emmy for Dive. The charming Jim Sarbh was nominated for Best Actor for the aerospace web series Rocket Boys. Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images Martin Freeman bagged the Best Actor Emmy for The Responder. However, did you know that this isn't the first time that India has had such a great run at the International Emmys? This isn't Vir Das's first tryst with the Emmys. He was nominated for Best Comedy for his show Vir Das: For India in 2021. Netflix The gritty and eye-opening debut season of Delhi Crime won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020. Netflix The harbinger of streaming series in India, Sacred Games (Season 1) was nominated for Best Drama Series in 2019. Netflix While Radhika Apte was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Lust Stories. Netflix Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a Best Actor nominee in 2021, for the Netflix film, Serious Men. Netflix Other popular Indian shows, like Lust Stories got nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series in 2019, while Aarya was a Best Drama Series nominee in 2021. Netflix / Disney+Hotstar And, well, how could this gem not get an Emmy nomination? Netflix Yes, Indian Matchmaking received a nomination in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category in 2021 and 2023! Woo-hoo, let's give it up for these Indian stars for making us proud, always! 😎 You can check out the entire list of winners and nominees here.