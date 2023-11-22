Skip To Content
Vir Das And Ekta Kapoor Are Now Emmy Winners And We Couldn't Be More Excited

And Shefali Shah received a nomination in the Best Actress category!

Mugdha Kusray
by Mugdha Kusray

BuzzFeed Staff

And, just like that, the International Emmy Awards 2023 are done and dusted.

Karla Souza holding her Emmy Award
Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

A globally star-studded affair, the 56 Emmy nominees hail from 20 different countries. 

And, we saw some familiar faces in the form of both nominees and winners as India bagged two International Emmys this year! 😍

Vir Das won the International Emmy for Comedy for his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing. This is the first time that an Indian comedian has received this award.

Ektaa R. Kapoor, our soap opera queen, won the International Emmy Directorate Award. She is the first Indian woman and filmmaker to be bestowed with this prestigious honour.

Ektaa R Kapoor and Deepak Chopra
Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

There were quite a few Indian nominations as well.

Everyone's favourite, the terrific Shefali Shah, was nominated in the Best Actress category for the crime drama Delhi Crime (Season 2).

Shefali Shah
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Karla Souza won the 2023 Best Actress Emmy for Dive.

The charming Jim Sarbh was nominated for Best Actor for the aerospace web series Rocket Boys.

Jim Sarbh
Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

Martin Freeman bagged the Best Actor Emmy for The Responder.

However, did you know that this isn't the first time that India has had such a great run at the International Emmys?

This isn't Vir Das's first tryst with the Emmys. He was nominated for Best Comedy for his show Vir Das: For India in 2021.

Vir Das speaking on a mic
Netflix

The gritty and eye-opening debut season of Delhi Crime won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020.

Shefali Shah in a still from Delhi Crime
Netflix

The harbinger of streaming series in India, Sacred Games (Season 1) was nominated for Best Drama Series in 2019.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kubra Sait in a still from Sacred Games
Netflix

While Radhika Apte was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Lust Stories.

Radhika Apte, wearing a tank top, appears shocked
Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a Best Actor nominee in 2021, for the Netflix film, Serious Men.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aakshath Das in a still from Serious Men
Netflix

Other popular Indian shows, like Lust Stories got nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series in 2019, while Aarya was a Best Drama Series nominee in 2021.

Stills from Lust Stories and Aarya
Netflix / Disney+Hotstar

And, well, how could this gem not get an Emmy nomination?

Seema Taparia in Indian Matchmaking
Netflix

Yes, Indian Matchmaking received a nomination in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category in 2021 and 2023!

Woo-hoo, let's give it up for these Indian stars for making us proud, always! 😎

You can check out the entire list of winners and nominees here.