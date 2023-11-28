Skip To Content
14 Times Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Gave Us The Most Wholesome And Intense Relationship Goals

My heart is full 🫰

Mugdha Kusray
by Mugdha Kusray

BuzzFeed Staff

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been one of the most talked about B-Town couples for quite some time now.

They were last seen in Lust Stories 2 together, on the sets of which this relationship supposedly sparkled and blossomed.

And, of course, we're obsessed!!! Here are some of their cutest moments:

1. When they dressed up and looked like an effortless power couple.

2. Which led to this super cute moment on the ramp 🥰

3. When they had palpable chemistry in even one of the most unsettling stories from Lust Stories 2.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah in Lust Stories 2
Netflix

4. Which was pretty much evident in this fun and insightful talk session. It looks like they're having a really nice time together!

VIjay Varma and Tamannah in a promotional video
Netflix

5. This very cute Twitter exchange. Vijay, you sweetums!

Twitter: @MrVijayVarma
God, I'm obsessed.

6. The cuteness intensifies!

Twitter: @tamannaahspeaks

7. When Tamannaah emphatically declared that Vijay was her happy place.

Film Companion

What green flags! :)

8. And when Vijay said that he's "madly and irrevocably in love with her" in his GQ India interview. I'm teary eyed! :')

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah
Prodip Guha / Getty Images

This is them together at the Jaane Jaan screening. How good do they look?!

9. When they looked like true fashion icons and super stunning together at a promo event. Those stolen glances. 🥰

10. When Vijay candidly spoke about how Tamannaah grounds him and how she always has his back.

Siddharth Kannan

11. And, when he appreciated her for being from the movie industry, because he can vent and share anything and everything with her.

Film Companion

12. When Tamannaah revealed to us how reassuringly thoughtful and caring Vijay is.

Zoom

13. When Vijay was super respectful of Tamannaah and told a pap to be mindful of their private space.

14. And finally, when they looked like radiant lights during a Diwali celebration. I mean, how adorable — especially when they look at each other!

All I can say is, nazar naa lage 🧿🥰