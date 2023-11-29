People Are Calling Out Suhana Khan's Take On Alia Bhatt Repeating Outfits And Promoting Sustainability As Tone Deaf

While her take on sustainability seemed to stem from a good place, especially the fact that there's a lot of pressure on celebrities to not repeat outfits, it felt a little out-of-touch from reality.

When celebs repeat outfits, it counts as activism and being a role model. When everybody else does the same, it's just a way of life.

Repeating an expensive outfit once or twice doesn't make you sustainable. Just saying. 🫣

