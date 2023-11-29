People Are Calling Out Suhana Khan's Take On Alia Bhatt Repeating Outfits And Promoting Sustainability As Tone Deaf

While her take on sustainability seemed to stem from a good place, especially the fact that there's a lot of pressure on celebrities to not repeat outfits, it felt a little out-of-touch from reality.
When celebs repeat outfits, it counts as activism and being a role model. When everybody else does the same, it's just a way of life.
Repeating an expensive outfit once or twice doesn't make you sustainable. Just saying. 🫣
And if that really is the case, each one of us should be accoladed for repeating our outfits regularly. 👀
Sustainability is part and parcel of every normal Indian's life, tbh. Our clothes go from outside wear to pyjamas to pochhaa.