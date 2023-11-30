16 Funny Moments From Rani Mukerji And Kajol's "Koffee With Karan" Episode

Rani Mukerji and Kajol were the guests on the latest Koffee With Karan (Season 8) episode.
And here are some of the most iconic moments from the show:
1.
When Kajol started roasting Karan before he could even start speaking.
2.
When Kajol and Karan were bantering, and Rani had this reaction.
3.
When Karan told Rani to lose weight for a role and that didn't happen.
4.
When they talked about shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and this shocker popped up.
5.
When Karan spoke about shooting the dance sequence for the song "Koil Mil Gaya" from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
6.
When Rani guilt-tripped Karan.
7.
And was on fire for the rest of the show.
8.
When Karan and Rani were having an intense discussion about ageism in Bollywood, and this is what he said.
9.
When Kajol just couldn't stop pressing the buzzer during the game!
10.
And Karan got super annoyed. 😂
11.
This huge blunder that Kajol made.
12.
And when they simply couldn't stop laughing their hearts out.
13.
When Kajol said this during her Rapid Fire, negating the entire message of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
14.
And Rani gave this clever reply during hers.
15.
When Karan and Kajol just behaved like boisterous siblings throughout the episode.
16.
And when things got pretty ~violent~ 'cuz Rani won the hamper.
You can watch the entire episode here.