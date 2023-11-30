Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

16 Funny Moments From Rani Mukerji And Kajol's "Koffee With Karan" Episode

Anjali and Tina in the house!!

Mugdha Kusray
by Mugdha Kusray

BuzzFeed Staff

Rani Mukerji and Kajol were the guests on the latest Koffee With Karan (Season 8) episode.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

And here are some of the most iconic moments from the show:

1. When Kajol started roasting Karan before he could even start speaking.

Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

2. When Kajol and Karan were bantering, and Rani had this reaction.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

3. When Karan told Rani to lose weight for a role and that didn't happen.

Karan Johar
Disney+ Hotstar

They went on to defend this by citing that those times were different. I say, "Doesn't matter. Still inappropriate."

4. When they talked about shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and this shocker popped up.

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

Rani went to clarify that it was a "pyaar se pat". Hmmm. OK.

5. When Karan spoke about shooting the dance sequence for the song "Koil Mil Gaya" from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar
Disney+ Hotstar

6. When Rani guilt-tripped Karan.

Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

7. And was on fire for the rest of the show.

Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

8. When Karan and Rani were having an intense discussion about ageism in Bollywood, and this is what he said.

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

9. When Kajol just couldn't stop pressing the buzzer during the game!

Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

10. And Karan got super annoyed. 😂

Karan Johar
Disney+ Hotstar

11. This huge blunder that Kajol made.

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

12. And when they simply couldn't stop laughing their hearts out.

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

13. When Kajol said this during her Rapid Fire, negating the entire message of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar and Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

14. And Rani gave this clever reply during hers.

Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

15. When Karan and Kajol just behaved like boisterous siblings throughout the episode.

Karan Johar and Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

16. And when things got pretty ~violent~ 'cuz Rani won the hamper.

Kajol on Koffee With Karan
Disney+ Hotstar

You can watch the entire episode here.