"Kal Ho Naa Ho" Has Turned 20 And Here's What The Cast Of The Iconic Film Looks Like Now

It's a little difficult to believe but the iconic Kal Ho Naa Ho has just completed 20 years. Yes, that's right — the movie danced its way into our hearts TWO DECADES AGO! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realpz / Via instagram.com And as time has swiftly passed, here's what the cast has been up to: 1. Shah Rukh Khan (Aman Mathur) Dharma Productions / Pen Studios Shah Rukh Khan starred in numerous movies after Kal Ho Naa Ho, like Chak De! India, Don, My Name is Khan, Chennai Express, Fan, Zero, and more. He was on a Bollywood hiatus for a bit but made a comeback in 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan, both of which are some of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever made.SRK's next project is Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it comes out on the 21st of December, 2023. 2. Preity Zinta (Naina Catherine Kapur) Dharma Productions / Phillip Faraone via Getty Images After Kal Ho Naa Ho, Preity went on to star in more blockbuster films like Veer-Zaara, Salaam Namaste, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She also was a part of the Canadian drama, Heaven on Earth, for which received the Silver Hugo Award for Best Actress. Post this, Preity took a break from acting and later had some unsuccessful releases like Ishkq in Paris and Bhaiaji Superhit. Preity has also been a cricket team owner, social activist, TV presenter, columnist, and stage performer. She now lives in Los Angeles with her family. 3. Saif Ali Khan (Rohit Patel) Dharma Productions / Imdb via Getty Images In an effort to experiment and broaden his acting career, Saif went on to star in films like Ek Hasina Thi, Parineeta, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, and more. He has since always explored different roles and was, in fact, the first mainstream Indian movie star to headline web shows like Sacred Games and Tandav. Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha (an eponymous Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film) and Adipurush and is set to reprise his role as Boris in Goa Goa Gone 2. 4. Jaya Bachchan (Jennifer Kapur) Dharma Productions / Dharma Productions After playing an empathetic mother in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jaya became a member of the Parliament while also working in movies like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Drona, and Meherjaan. She was last seen as an authoritarian matriarch in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was the third highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2023. 5. Jhanak Shukla (Jiah Kapur) Dharma Productions / Instagram / Via Instagram: @jhanakshukla Jhanak has starred in a few movies and TV shows, the most popular being Karishma Kaa Karishma and Hatim. She is an archaeologist now, as per her Instagram bio. 6. Delnaaz Irani (Jaspreet "Sweetu" Kapoor) Dharma Productions / Instagram / Via Instagram: @officialdelnaazirani After Kal Ho Naa Ho, Delnaaz was seen in projects like Bhoothnath, Ra.One, and Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum. She has also appeared in several TV shows, including Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Bigg Boss 6. Her latest stint will be The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. 7. Athit Naik (Shiv Kapur) Dharma Productions / Instagram / Via Instagram: @athitnaik Athit Naik's last acting assignment was when he was 11 years old. He found his true passion for cinematography and is now working as a DoP/cinematographer. He has recently worked on OTT releases like Mind The Malhotras (Season 2) and Potluck 2. 8. Lillete Dubey (Jaswinder "Jazz" Kapoor) Dharma Productions / MAJ Productions Lillete Dubey has had a massive range of work, right from movies and plays to TV shows and short films, some notable pieces being, The Lunchbox, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Unpaused. She was last seen in Yaariyan 2 and Made in Heaven (Season 2). 9. Sonali Bendre (Dr. Priya Malhotra) Dharma Productions / Prodip Guha via Getty Images Sonali popped up in several movies over the years like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Love You Hamesha, and more. She has also been a judge on various reality shows like Indian Idol 4 and India's Got Talent. Sonali's most recent role was her streaming debut in the series, The Broken News. 10. Reema Lagoo (Namrata Mathur) Dharma Productions / Disney+ Hotstar Reema Lagoo starred in many Hindi and Marathi movies along with some television shows after Kal Ho Naa Ho, and was last seen in Home Sweet Home. She, unfortunately, passed away in 2017. 11. Rajpal Yadav (Guru) Dharma Productions / Pen Studios Rajpal Yadav, one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, went on to star in a wide range of films, right from Phir Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (1 and 2). He last starred in Dream Girl 2 and Apurva. 12. Sushma Seth (Lajwanti "Lajjo" Kapur) Dharma Productions / Zee Studios After Kal Ho Naa Ho, Sushma Seth was seen in projects like Student of the Year and Tamasha. Her last role was in the short film, Mehram. 13. Satish Shah (Kursanbhai Patel) Dharma Productions / Disney+ Hotstar Satish Shah, a Bollywood and TV veteran, appeared in several projects like Main Hoon Na, Fanaa, Ra.One, and more. He was last seen in the reboot of everyone's favourite TV show, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, in 2017, and is a part of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, Dunki. 14. Dara Singh (Pritam Chaddha aka Uncle Chaddha) Dharma Productions / Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment Ltd. Dara Singh was a part of a few movies and TV shows after Kal Ho Naa Ho, like Jab We Met. His last film was Ata Pata Lapata, before his unfortunate demise in 2012. 15. Shoma Anand (Kammo) Dharma Productions / Sony SAB After playing Kammo in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shoma Anand appeared in a range of TV shows and films like Shararat, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Kyaa Kool Hai Hum. Her last appearance was in Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan. 16. Sanjay Kapoor (Abhay) Dharma Productions / Amazon Prime Video After his guest appearance in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Sanjay Kapoor has continued to act in both movies and TV series, with projects like Luck By Chance, Lust Stories, The Zoya Factor, and Made in Heaven (Season 2). 17. Ketki Dave (Sarlaben Patel) Dharma Productions / Sony SAB Ketki Dave, after Kal Ho Naa Ho, was seen in several television shows and films, like Pavitra Rishta, I Hate Luv Storys, Sanam Re, and more. 18. Sulabha Arya (Kanta Ben) Dharma Productions / Sony SAB Sulabha Arya has been a force in the acting scene, with projects like Shootout at Wadala, Yes Boss, Begusarai, and Maddam Sir. 19. Simone Singh (Camilla) Dharma Productions / Instagram / Via Instagram: @simonesinghs After Simone's cameo in Kal Ho Naa Ho, her popular projects included Being Cyrus, Love Aaj Kal (2020), and Maja Ma. She plays a recurring character on the show Four More Shots Please! and also has a successful modelling career wherein she was recently seen at the Lakmé Fashion Week. 20. Anaita Shroff Adajania (Gita) Dharma Productions / Prodip Guha via Getty Images Anaita has had an amazing career run over the past years with some acclaimed filmography as a stylist for films like Dhoom, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Dear Zindagi, and Gehraiyaan. She's currently also the Fashion Director at Vogue India! 21. Dheepesh Bhatt (Frankie Ramdayal) Dharma Productions / Instagram / Via Instagram: @shivohamofficial Dheepesh Bhatt is now a fitness trainer and trains a wide repertoire of Bollywood stars, like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. He has co-founded a fitness brand with his spouse, Vrindda Bhatt.