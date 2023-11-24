I Watched The "Animal" Trailer And I Swear On Papa, I Have Thoughts. Lots Of Thoughts

The Animal trailer released yesterday, and it has taken the internet by storm.
It's directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
With that out of the way, here's what I thought about the trailer 👀
1. Okay, this is VERY intense from the get-go and Ranbir's character definitely has some daddy issues.
2. Anil Kapoor doesn't look old enough to be playing Ranbir's father.
3. Considering those emotions and all that anger, we can say with a lot of confidence that Ranbir is finally BACK.
4. Okay, flashback time! Ranbir is rocking a mullet (who knew???) and he strangely looks like a combination of Billy Hargrove from Stranger Things and 4-Cut Atmaram from Guns & Gulaabs.
5. What a cutie! Now this is the Ranbir I like <3
6. Oh no, violent Ranbir is back again and he's shooting someone who's already dead.
7. Okay, he's really obsessed with his father's validation.
8. While this bit clearly looks like it has derived inspiration from Squid Game, I have to agree that it does add another level of mystery.
9. The gang is back and there's blood everywhere and on everyone. How much violence is too much violence?
10. His face card never declines. Never!
11. Rashmika is here and I really can't understand all of what she's saying. However, it does look like a toxic relationship, because, well, Vanga's reputation precedes him.
12. OMG! Anil Kapoor has been shot!!! Is it Ranbir? Is it someone else?
13. Okay so he has kids! I really hope Ranbir's character is good with the kids. 😬
14. I have to give it to Ranbir! How can someone look good clean shaven, in a mullet, and with a beard? He's clearly ~serving~.
15. Well, this looks inappropriate and unsettling — you know, the swastika backdrop and the people with raised hands!
16. Oh look! The lovebirds are fighting again.
17. Aaaanddd, there's more violence. Since his father was shot, Ranbir's character is here to wreak havoc and destroy the world around him.
18. I mean, this is the weapon he's using! What in the machine-gun-missile-launcher thingamajig is this?
19. LORD BOBBY IS HERE! That's an intense entry, amirite?
20. This looks like a fancy setup and he's covered in blood. So yeah, more violence. At a happy event. Well.
21. Hello Tripti Dimri!
22. Why is this person always rushing somewhere with his cronies?
23. And why is there so much blood?
24. Okay, Lord Bobby and Ranbir are engaged in combat. I repeat, Lord Bobby and Ranbir are engaged in combat!
25. And then we end with this...interesting shot.
To sum up...
I'll be honest — the trailer was actually pretty gripping. It has a neo-noir vibe with dark elements, a gritty storyline, grey morals, and characters. While I am not particularly thrilled and excited about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's idiosyncrasies, Ranbir's performance really looks incredibly commendable! But then, only time will tell!
