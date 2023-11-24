Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

I Watched The "Animal" Trailer And I Swear On Papa, I Have Thoughts. Lots Of Thoughts

I'll be honest — Ranbir's performance already looks fine AF!

Mugdha Kusray
by Mugdha Kusray

BuzzFeed Staff

The Animal trailer released yesterday, and it has taken the internet by storm.

View this video on YouTube
T-Series

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol.

It's directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prodip Guha / Getty Images

Sandeep is the director of films like the Telugu-language, Vijay Deverakonda starrer, Arjun Reddy (2017) and its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh (2019), both of which were criticised for glorifying male chauvinism, violence, abuse, and the mistreatment of females.

With that out of the way, here's what I thought about the trailer 👀

1. Okay, this is VERY intense from the get-go and Ranbir's character definitely has some daddy issues.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Animal.
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

I mean, he's reversing their roles and playing the part of the abusive father. Plus, he has a black eye. This doesn't look good.

2. Anil Kapoor doesn't look old enough to be playing Ranbir's father.

Anil Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

I think he might start looking younger than Sonam in no time! (I am sure Anil Kapoor will be very happy to read this).

3. Considering those emotions and all that anger, we can say with a lot of confidence that Ranbir is finally BACK.

Ranbir Kapoor shouting
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

This already looks like a fine AF performance.

4. Okay, flashback time! Ranbir is rocking a mullet (who knew???) and he strangely looks like a combination of Billy Hargrove from Stranger Things and 4-Cut Atmaram from Guns & Gulaabs.

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

Also, why are all of Vanga's male protagonists chain smokers? What's so cool about being one?

5. What a cutie! Now this is the Ranbir I like <3

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

His subservience in this scene is still concerning, though. Also, the constant "papas" are giving Alia's "Shivaaa" from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

6. Oh no, violent Ranbir is back again and he's shooting someone who's already dead.

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

Where and how did he get so many people to fight for him??? I just want to know.

7. Okay, he's really obsessed with his father's validation.

Someone holding a note
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

Ranbir x Daddy Issues = A match made in heaven!

8. While this bit clearly looks like it has derived inspiration from Squid Game, I have to agree that it does add another level of mystery.

Ranbir fighting with a masked man
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

9. The gang is back and there's blood everywhere and on everyone. How much violence is too much violence?

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

10. His face card never declines. Never!

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

As the cool kids like to say — He's eaten and left no crumbs. 

11. Rashmika is here and I really can't understand all of what she's saying. However, it does look like a toxic relationship, because, well, Vanga's reputation precedes him.

AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

12. OMG! Anil Kapoor has been shot!!! Is it Ranbir? Is it someone else?

Anil Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

Maybe it's Rashmika (lol).

13. Okay so he has kids! I really hope Ranbir's character is good with the kids. 😬

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna with two kids
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

14. I have to give it to Ranbir! How can someone look good clean shaven, in a mullet, and with a beard? He's clearly ~serving~.

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

15. Well, this looks inappropriate and unsettling — you know, the swastika backdrop and the people with raised hands!

A still from Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

And I am sure this is going to cause outrage.

16. Oh look! The lovebirds are fighting again.

Rashmika Mandanna in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

Vanga x Violence = A match made in heaven!

17. Aaaanddd, there's more violence. Since his father was shot, Ranbir's character is here to wreak havoc and destroy the world around him.

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

18. I mean, this is the weapon he's using! What in the machine-gun-missile-launcher thingamajig is this?

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

19. LORD BOBBY IS HERE! That's an intense entry, amirite?

Bobby Deol in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

His silence throughout the trailer is actually pretty unnerving. And coming from Bobby Deol, that's something.

20. This looks like a fancy setup and he's covered in blood. So yeah, more violence. At a happy event. Well.

Bobby Deol in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

The ultimate villain litmus test.

21. Hello Tripti Dimri!

Tripti Dimri in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

22. Why is this person always rushing somewhere with his cronies?

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

Why?

23. And why is there so much blood?

AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

24. Okay, Lord Bobby and Ranbir are engaged in combat. I repeat, Lord Bobby and Ranbir are engaged in combat!

AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

Lowkey looking forward to this bit.

25. And then we end with this...interesting shot.

Bobby Deol in Animal
AA Films / Sri Venkateswara Creations

To sum up...

I'll be honest — the trailer was actually pretty gripping. It has a neo-noir vibe with dark elements, a gritty storyline, grey morals, and characters. While I am not particularly thrilled and excited about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's idiosyncrasies, Ranbir's performance really looks incredibly commendable! But then, only time will tell!

What did you think of the trailer? Let me know in the comments!

Animal releases in theatres on the 1st of December, 2023.