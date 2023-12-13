21 Hilarious And Relatable Tweets That I Really Cannot Stop Giggling At
Cheers to some productive doomscrolling, lol.
2023 has been A YEAR. And, well, it's safe to say that December is turning out to be the same (albeit in some shiny wrapping). Here are some of the most hilarious tweets I found for a quick pick-me-up!
Psst...make sure you follow everyone! :D
1.
Desi parents would never say "achhe lag rahe ho" they always say "ab insaan ke bachche lag rahe ho"— Puja 🥂 (@winnie_the_puja) December 11, 2023
2.
Archies but better pic.twitter.com/98NuC552iO— Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) December 9, 2023
3.
i'm not my mother and i'm not my father but a third worse thing— Hoes Be WILIN (@HoesBeWILIN___) December 9, 2023
their daughter
4.
convincing tailor wali aunty to make the neck of your blouse 1 inch deeper https://t.co/wRTbYKurF4— venda mone (@mrinininininini) December 3, 2023
5.
stopped in the corridor to cheer up a crying baby but the mother said dekho doctor maarne aayi hai pic.twitter.com/9K6AfHZeaT— pepper (@plantarina) December 11, 2023
6.
POV: there is gap of 3 days before the next exam— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) December 12, 2023
Me for next 3 days: pic.twitter.com/QdAcVG7RPo
7.
generational wealth?? no thanks i was born into generational mental illness— temple runner (@geetz_) December 11, 2023
8.
kafka had his diaries, didion had her notebooks, plath had her journals and i have my whatsapp stickers— Ayushi (@dramatickles) November 27, 2023
9.
worst era in human history pic.twitter.com/pMVcGHX9YF— D 👽 (@bronnmundey) November 23, 2023
10.
classmate just said depersonalization is when u feel like ur just a passenger princess of ur own life— suki ༅:*°♡ (@m1rr0r2m1rr0r) December 11, 2023
11.
Winter meme pic.twitter.com/rPY5ZUWq9P— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 6, 2023
12.
ur really gonna act like that? when santa claus is literally coming to town— 💗 (@urfaveluvr) December 4, 2023
13.
when i stop rotting in my room its over for everyone.— d♱ (@normalgirl53) December 8, 2023
14.
Me , after my 25th birthday pic.twitter.com/OeBf1izXMs— Sakshi Bhadauria (@Sakshiisanerd) December 12, 2023
15.
Me after finishing my favourite series: pic.twitter.com/l22JsrDEdi— Susmita (@shhuushhh_) December 11, 2023
16.
when I say I want a casual thing, I mean mai rahungi casual, tum bano mere deewane bhai— Diva (@divasigh) November 21, 2023
17.
my schedule is booked pic.twitter.com/EHfZQVXpNz— bigsock (@biggersocks) December 11, 2023
18.
*looking at skin in the white bathroom lights*: these horrors are beyond man's comprehension— silly girl (@girlology666) July 17, 2023
*looking at skin in the yellow bathroom lights*: aphrodite has blessed me by her own hand
19.
These ‘moye moye’ kids can never relate to dil waale puchde ne chaa OoOoOOooOoOoOOoOooooooOOOOOO— Peaky Balwinder (@momoskhanehaibc) November 23, 2023
20.
Now and then I remember this meme and dissolve into endless lols. Whoever made this is a genius. pic.twitter.com/EDc4YHu4iT— Sneha Annavarapu (@SnehaAnnavarapu) November 29, 2023
21.
The most important part of being an Internet Personality is knowing when it’s time to pack it up and get a marketing degree— youngest known hag (@glamdemon2004) December 3, 2023