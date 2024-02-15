If You’re A Neat Freak Living With A Slob, These 25 Target Products Will Make You Cry Tears Of Joy

1. A bamboo bathroom organizer, because a clean bathroom is a nonnegotiable. Neatly store hair tools, skincare products, and more. Bonus, it's equipped with magnets! Perfect for quickly cleaning up loose bobby pins.
2. A two-pack of flocked four-bar hangers for making the most of limited closet space. Keep pants together in one convenient place so you never have to wonder where they went.
3. A Shark cord-free handheld vacuum that'll come in handy for handling spontaneous spills and piles of crumbs, dust, or dirt.
4. A set of four silicone coasters to help save your surfaces from unsightly stains. The best part? They're dishwasher-friendly so they're guaranteed to keep clean!
5. A laundry hamper with dividers for easily separating lights and darks. Thereby eliminating the excuse for not knowing what clothes to wash together.
6. A magnetic kitchen organizer so your paper towels are always in reach. Keep everything close and clean.
7. A three-tier drawer organizer that'll keep all your bathroom essentials in a neat spot. Never underestimate the power of a clean cabinet.
8. An all purpose surface cleaner, so you can get countertops squeaky clean and removes grease, grime, and stains. Sanitize and enjoy the sparkling serenity.
10. A cookware organizer, because a cabinet stuffed to the brim with mismatched toppling pots and pans are what nightmares are made of. Organization, but make it cute.
11. A set of durable kitchen towels so when an inevitable spill strikes you're prepared. When cohabitating with a "slob," you can never have too many spare towels.
12. An essential oil diffuser for masking the mystery smell. Infuse your space with fresh scents and override the stench of dirty socks and old takeout.
13. A desk organizer so helpful, it'll transform any messy WFH space. A clean desk gives CEO energy.
14. A pack of Mr. Clean extra durable Magic Eraser sponges that'll perform miracles on even the messiest of messes. They call it magic for a reason.
15. A toilet paper holder and stand so you always know when you're running low on TP. Slobs notoriously never replace the roll, this way it's always close by.
16. A hanging closet organizer with six shelves that'll bring order to your wardrobe. It's aesthetically-pleasing and saves so much space, in case you have bulky pieces.
17. A bamboo countertop organizer for discretely displaying beauty and hair necessities. Keep it in reach, but out of sight.
18. A room spray so you can freshen your space in an instant. Make your home smell as fresh and as clean as your neat freak dreams.
19. A bath rug for preventing a flood each time they get of the shower. Plus, it comes with a mantra for how you want the bathroom to remain: CLEAN.
20. An entryway organizer with a mirror that'll keep your keys right where they're supposed to be at all times. Organization is everything.
21. A set of five airtight food storage canisters because slobs never seem to properly store food. Make it foolproof with these easy and convenient containers.
22. A toothbrush holder for properly storing dental essentials. Leaving a toothbrush laying on the counter is officially cancelled, heathens.
23. A desk organizer that'll keep your files expertly stored. Tax documents from four years ago? They're in the second drawer.
24. A hand towel with a helpful reminder for the slob in your life. Send them a not-so-subtle message, and set it next to the soap.
25. A monitor stand with a drawer for elevating your remote working space, literally. Store important documents while lifting your laptop or monitor.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.