    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Easy Things From Lululemon To Throw On When You Don’t Wanna Spend Brain Power On What To Wear

    Take the stress out of getting dressed.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A dress with built-in shorts for a whole outfit in one chic piece. Errands, working out, the walk you take so that you actually leave your house at least once each day, this is your look.

    A white athletic dress
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Best dress!! I was so happy to get my hands on this after it was sold out for months and have no regrets. It’s versatile and comfortable and I love the built in shorts!" —Jess

    Price: $148 (available in sizes 0–14 and four colors)

    2. A long-sleeve shirt that'll be your new favorite tee. A true classic to dress up or down for literally any occasion. Plus, it's so soft!

    A black long sleeve shirt
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "The softest shirts in the best cut. Love them." —shayn

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20 and seven colors)

    3. A ribbed long-line bra because sometimes you're too busy to bother with a shirt. Get you a bra that's the best of both worlds, you (and your boobs) deserve it.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this sports bra and the fact there are no annoying removable cups. Perfect for small chests. I also bought two without ribs and love equally." —Janna

    Price: $58 (available in sizes 2–12 and two colors)

    4. A high-rise short so you can say goodbye to pants forever. Here's to showing some leg and bringing on the breeze.

    A grey high rise short
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "As awesome as a sweatshirt except in shorts. Soft and a pretty fall purple color!!" —luv to shop

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–14 and four colors)

    5. A high-rise legging with pockets because anything with subtle pockets is a must. Go for a walk and leave the fanny pack at home, you won't need it.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "These were a gift. A nice treat. The side pockets and internal drawcord are a must for me." —JBee

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–14, three lengths, and 11 colors)

    6. An ultra-soft cropped tee for a chic way to wear a shirt without wearing a whole shirt. The perfect pairing for a high-rise legging.

    model wearing the green crop top
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This top is so soft and fits great. I am going to be wearing this a lot." —duke

    Price: $58 (available in sizes XS–1X and nine colors)

    7. An ultra-soft bodysuit so you can embrace your inner prima ballerina. Toss on a pair of jeans for a luxe, laid-back look.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This body suit might be the best thing that I’ve put on my body. The material is amazing! One of the best parts is that the snap is soo easy to open and close. Best bodysuit ever!" —MacyD

    Price: $88 (available in sizes XS–1X and 10 colors)

    8. An oversized funnel-neck jacket that'll keep you cozy and looking cool all season long. Breeze in the air? You don't care, you're covered!

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Going to have to buy another b/c hubby said I am wearing this one all the time. Perfect for everyday!!! Great for travel too was perfect to my 14 hour flight." —JLOW75

    Price: $148 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    9. A merino wool blend ribbed crewneck sweater that'll have people asking you non-stop where you got this from. Chic is an understatement.

    A white ribbed crewneck sweater
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This sweater is warm and cozy. It’s oversized but not too much. It’s perfect for tossing over your workout wear on a chilly morning and still look put together!" —abby

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–20 and three colors)

    10. A mid-rise pant for a pair of pants that you'll actually look forward to wearing. Get a couple of colors, you're going to want options.

    An olive mid rise pant
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I have them in 2 colors, going to buy one more in the short version. Great for the gym or for casual going out. Please make a meadow pink color!" —johnson99

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–14, short and long lengths, and 11 colors)

    11. A jacket with a relaxed fit because baby it's cold outside. Wrap yourself in an extra comfy oversize fit.

    A blue relaxed fit jacket
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "My new favorite item. Obsessed with the oversized fit. Soo soft and comfy. Love the details. Got my normal size 6 wish they had in bone, espresso etc." —Clairese p

    Price: $138 (available in sizes 2–12)

    12. A ribbed tank top that'll look as good on its own as it will paired with your favorite jacket. Versatility is everything.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This tank fits like a glove and I am happy I tried the ribbed fabric, love it!" —Iona

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20 and two colors)

    13. A merino wool knit dress for an elevated look with a casual and comfy fit. It's the thumb-holes for me.

    A navy merino wool long sleeve dress
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love the simplicity of this dress. Please make in black." —jody

    Price: $198 (available in sizes XXS–L and two colors)

    14. A pair of high-rise joggers so you can achieve maximum comfort without overthinking it. Do yourself a favor and get both colors, you'll want to rotate.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Absolute best joggers! So comfortable and TTS. Please make more colors lululemon!!!" —kirsten

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–20, two lengths, and three colors)

    15. A high-rise lined short so you can work out like a warrior. These shorts were made to provide weightless coverage for anything from deep squats to long strides and more.

    A white short
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I will be wearing these in my third Boston Marathon. They are the most fabulous running shorts! They stay in place and do not weigh you down when you are wet or sweaty. They are amazing!!!" —krista123

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20, two lengths, and nine colors)

    16. A pair of training shoes because these shoes were made for compliments. Step up your shoe game while walking on air.

    A pair of tan training shoes
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Love, Love my new runners…so light and comfortable ..Thxs lululemon for making them." —Catherine

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 5–12 and nine colors)

    17. A cropped t-shirt so you can have a top that goes with absolutely everything. Jeans, leggings, shorts, jackets — everything!

    A black cropped t shirt
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love the cut, colour and fit of this T-shirt. Perfect to toss over a workout bra for the gym or pair with high waisted pants/shorts to go out in! Versatile can be used any way, will be adding more colors of it to my collection." —sarah

    Price: $48 (available in sizes 0–20 and two colors)

    18. A bodysuit because what's better than an all-in-one outfit. You can beat a bodysuit, you just can't.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I’ve never loved the way body suits fit on my more athletic frame BUT this one was absolutely perfect and has me walking around with the most confidence. I’m in love and can’t wait to buy more colors in the future!" —madi

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–10)

    19. A pair of slides for when you don't have time to deal with laces. Simply slip these on and go.

    A pair of pink slides
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love these so much that I bought two pairs. Would highly recommend!" —lindsay

    Price: $58 (available in sizes 5–12 and six colors)

    20. A mid-rise skirt that'll serve more than just looks. Level up your tennis game with a skirt that provides maximum mobility and style.

    A navy tennis skirt
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I just love this tennis skirt. Extremely comfortable and it goes with a lot of different color tops." —Angela 

    Price: $78 (available in sizes 0–14, three lengths, and eight colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.