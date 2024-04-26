BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    11 Easy Basics From Target That'll Breathe Life Back Into Your Wardrobe

    It's time to hit the refresh button.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A midi A-line slip skirt that's office-approved and incredibly comfortable. It's giving easy, breezy energy all day long.

    Target

    Promising review: "Nice skirt. It can be dressed up or down. True to size, but has an elastic waist, so if you’re between sizes, I would size down." —Arj16

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    2. A ribbed knit maxi dress you can wear when it's not too cold outside. Getting chilly? Pair it with a coat for the ultimate quiet luxury look.

    Target

    Promising review: "It is a nice dress for an errand run on a day off!! Simple and cute with good quality!! Size up for a more comfy fit." —Ashley

    Price: $16 (originally $20; available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors)

    3. A bootie with a block heel for a reliable and walkable heel that goes with everything. Instantly add a few inches to any outfit.

    Beige ankle boot with a block heel, zipper closure showcased for shopping
    Target

    Promising review: "Great fit and sleek look. Love them with flare leg pants." —JulesRules

    Price: $64.99 (originally $100; available in sizes 5.5–12, including wide fits, and three colors) 

    4. A crop top so you can stay in crop top season all-year-round. It's cute, it's classic, and it's a real crowd-pleaser.

    An olive crop top
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a great affordable option for laying over sleeveless tops in cooler weather!" —cmh8561

    Price: $5 (available in sizes XXS–4X and six colors)

    5. A tank top for an elevated take on a classic wardrobe staple. You're going to want to get one in every color and enjoy layering them under warmer clothes in chilly weather and wearing them by themselves when the weather heats up.

    Target

    Promising review: "Swear by these. Comfort, price, color selection. They elevate any outfit but keep you cool in the summer!" —Klee

    Price: $5.10+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 12 colors)

    6. A pair of high-rise baggy distressed jeans so you can enjoy all the fun of people asking you if you know your pants are ripped. Do a public service and let people keep this classic dad joke going.

    Target

    Promising review: "I bought these for my 15 year old daughter, and she’s in love! They are the perfect length and amount of baggy." —Tambam

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 00–20)

    7. A comfy wide leg jumpsuit for a stunning (and stretchy) Sunday brunch 'fit. A single-piece set is everything!

    Light grey short sleeve jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this jumper! It fits perfect!! So comfortable and can be dressed up or down. I ordered the black and I’m considering other colors as well!!" —Nikki

    Price: $43.20 (originally $54; available in sizes XS–XL and 13 colors)

    8. A chic sneaker because every wardrobe needs a white sneaker. Add this timeless classic to your collection stat.

    A white sneaker
    Target

    Promising review: "These are great sneakers for the price. Comfortable, fit true to size, clean, stylish, and will be perfect with jeans or shorts this spring and summer. There are some cute black and silver details on the heel, which add a little interest to the look. Love them!" —Stylish and Comfy Sneaks

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and three colors)

    9. A racerback sports bra so you can sweat it out while looking chic. This comfortable style is guaranteed to be more supportive than your other sports bras.

    Target

    Promising review: "This bra provides the perfect support without it digging in to the skin. 10/10" —Veelee

    Price: $16 (available in sizes XS–4X and 15 colors)

    10. A pair of high-rise skinny jeans that'll have you ditching all your other pairs of denim. They go with literally everything.

    A pair of skinny jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute and comfortable high-waisted jeans." —Navywife03

    Price: $32 (available in sizes 00–30, including long and short lengths and two colors)

    11. A mesh one-piece because hot tub season is heating up. The mesh detailing is the perfect finishing touch to this sizzling style.

    Target

    Promising review: "I received so many compliments on this suit I bought another one! It’s comfortable and has adjustable straps. The sheer fabric on the mid-section is strong and has never torn. It also looks super cute with shorts when you’re at the beach!" —LaurenF315

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.