11 Easy Basics From Target That'll Breathe Life Back Into Your Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A midi A-line slip skirt that's office-approved and incredibly comfortable. It's giving easy, breezy energy all day long.
2. A ribbed knit maxi dress you can wear when it's not too cold outside. Getting chilly? Pair it with a coat for the ultimate quiet luxury look.
3. A bootie with a block heel for a reliable and walkable heel that goes with everything. Instantly add a few inches to any outfit.
4. A crop top so you can stay in crop top season all-year-round. It's cute, it's classic, and it's a real crowd-pleaser.
5. A tank top for an elevated take on a classic wardrobe staple. You're going to want to get one in every color and enjoy layering them under warmer clothes in chilly weather and wearing them by themselves when the weather heats up.
6. A pair of high-rise baggy distressed jeans so you can enjoy all the fun of people asking you if you know your pants are ripped. Do a public service and let people keep this classic dad joke going.
7. A comfy wide leg jumpsuit for a stunning (and stretchy) Sunday brunch 'fit. A single-piece set is everything!
8. A chic sneaker because every wardrobe needs a white sneaker. Add this timeless classic to your collection stat.
9. A racerback sports bra so you can sweat it out while looking chic. This comfortable style is guaranteed to be more supportive than your other sports bras.
10. A pair of high-rise skinny jeans that'll have you ditching all your other pairs of denim. They go with literally everything.
11. A mesh one-piece because hot tub season is heating up. The mesh detailing is the perfect finishing touch to this sizzling style.
