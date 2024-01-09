Former Hotel Housekeeper Reveals The 10 Things You Should Never Do At Hotels

Being a hotel housekeeper is hard work. The job can involve long hours and intense physical exertion. Cleaning rooms in a timely manner demands an attention to detail and an ability to work under pressure.

But this kind of labor is not always appreciated. Some guests are outright rude to hotel housekeepers, and even well-intentioned guests and people not in the industry can misunderstand what would actually be helpful for the people who clean their hotel rooms.

To separate myths from reality, HuffPost heard from hotel housekeepers themselves about their biggest gripes, and which things they won’t do now after working in their industry. Some answers were edited for clarity and length.

1. I won’t leave the ‘do not disturb’ sign up the whole time.

“After being a housekeeper, I would never leave the ‘do not disturb’ sign up for my whole stay. Maybe the guests think that when we don’t clean the room, it’s easier for us, but when a room has two or three days without cleaning, it’s very dirty.

“I have to rush to clean the room, and it hurts my body. It’s very easy to get an injury. It’s easier for me to clean and refresh the room every day. And if enough guests don’t want housekeeper service, the hotel will tell me not to come to work, and I’ll lose the wages I was counting on that day, even though the cleaning cost is already included in your room rate.” ―Maria Mata, W Hotel San Francisco

2. I won’t keep telling housekeeping to come back later.

“Things to avoid is wasting their time. Sometimes they will go to the rooms and ask the guests, ‘Oh, do you want service?’ And they will say, ‘Come back later. Come back later.’

“So usually I would recommend people to notify the front desk and let them know what would be the best time for the housekeepers to go to their room. They can request at a certain time, or after a certain time. That way [housekeepers] use their time efficiently and at the same time they keep the guests happy.” ―Cinthia Camilo Vargas, director of corporate services, Stay SoFlo, Florida

3. I won’t go my whole stay without using daily housekeeping services.

“I would never skip daily housekeeping because I know what it’s like for us housekeepers. Guests might think it helps your housekeeper if you skip getting your room cleaned, but it’s not true.

“When rooms go multiple days without cleaning, they are so much dirtier and harder for me to clean. I’ve opened the door and seen huge piles of garbage, dirty diapers, and rotting food that I have to clean so the room is ready for the next guest. It also means it puts our co-workers out of work because less housekeepers are put on the schedule. But last year we came together with our union where we fought and won back automatic daily housekeeping ― all housekeepers should have it.” ―Antoinette Clerisier, The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida

4. I won’t request more towels than I really need.