Here Are 5 Common Mistakes That Fire And Electrical Safety Experts Say Could Cause House Fires

In more than a quarter of the largest heating fires that occur in residential buildings, the fire started because the heat source was too close to something that could burn. And a space heater can often be the culprit.

That’s why you should keep a space heater at least 3 to 5 feet away from any furniture, drapery, or other flammable items, said Susan McKelvey, the communication manager for the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that educates the public on fire safety.

2. Don’t go a winter without checking on your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms.

In too many USFA-reported fires, a building’s smoke alarms were not working or had been dismantled when they were needed most. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, most home fires occur overnight, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., when people are sleeping.

That’s why you need alarms to be alert for danger when you’re not. “They’re your first line of defense in a home fire,” McKelvey said.

The USFA also recommends replacing your smoke alarm every decade and checking it at least once a month. You can typically run a quick checkup by pressing the alarm’s test button.

Ideally, you don’t just have one smoke alarm in your home, though. The USFA and NFPA both recommend having a smoke alarm for every bedroom, outside every sleeping area, and on every level of a home, including the basement.

McKelvey said part of your winter prep should also include a plan for what you will do if the smoke alarm does actually sound. Create a buddy system for the people who are most vulnerable in your home, and choose an evacuation spot outside of your home where you will all meet.

“If there are children in your home or someone who needs added assistance, determine who is the person who’s going to be responsible for helping each child or anyone who needs that assistance,” she said. “Because in a fire situation, it’s too late to start figuring that out.”

3. Don’t leave your heat sources unattended.