A lingering, bad smell in your home can be a frustrating headache to deal with ― and sometimes it could also be a sign of something more serious.

It’s important to know the difference between the everyday annoyances of rotting produce in your fridge and the hazardous odors that could be an indicator of a much deeper issue. There are some odors that are not just unpleasant, but potentially dangerous to sniff in a home. If left unchecked, these kinds of smells can lead to health risks, costly repairs and damage.

Here are the odors that home repair, plumbing and heating experts say you should never ignore:

1. Smoke