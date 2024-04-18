“Can you hear me now?” “Is this you?” “Are you there?”

If you’re asked a question like this in a normal conversation, it’s polite to let the other person know that you hear them loud and clear. But if you’re asked this at the beginning of a call from a random phone number, you should be wary.

That’s because these questions are the signs of a fast-growing scam, according to a new alert from the Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit that tracks bad advertisements and customer complaints in North America.

Since mid-March, there has been an uptick in people reporting that they are concerned about this scam, said Melanie McGovern, the BBB’s director of public relations and social media.

Here’s how the scam works. A stranger will start the call asking, “Can you hear me?” to get you to respond “yes.” They may keep you on the line by pretending to be a government official or a bank representative, but often they hang up shortly after you confirm that you are listening. That’s because their goal is to get you to say “yes” so they know there is a person on the other line.