Experts Say These 6 Common Work Habits May Actually Be Signs Of ADHD In Adults

ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, often persists untreated into adulthood. Although approximately 10 million people are estimated to have it in the U.S., only 1 in 10 have received treatment for it.

Many adults with ADHD lead successful careers, but the condition can create job challenges. Impulsivity, hyperactivity, and inattentiveness are hallmarks of ADHD, though symptoms vary.

“Each person with ADHD is unique, and the symptoms of ADHD can differ from one person to the next,” said Sean Abraham, a licensed clinical social worker at Grow Therapy. “While one person with the condition might not enjoy or thrive in one type of career because of their symptoms, another might succeed in the same position.“

Below, clinicians shared personality traits and work behaviors that are commonly associated with ADHD:

1. Needing everything to be perfect.