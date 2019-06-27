Europe Is So Hot Right Now That Even Meteorologists Are Calling It "Hell"

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat Europe is burning right now. Silvia Laplana @slaplana_tve El infierno is coming. 06:10 AM - 24 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite "Hell is coming," a Spanish meteorologist said this past Monday. And it did. Highest-ever temperature records are breaking across western Europe right now, including in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. And they're expected to continue in the upcoming days. In Spain, the hottest locations will top out at 42-43 C (108-110 F) each day through Sunday. Just looking at this makes me want to anxiously clutch my ice-cold La Croix. Ruben H @korben_meteo A gauche carte des températures à 1500m prévues par GFS. A droite le cri de Munch. Jamais vu ça en 15 que je regarde des cartes météo #canicule 11:11 AM - 20 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite It's so hot that paved roads in Central France are melting and disintegrating. Tim Bell @Spudda73 Astronomical temps here in Central France. Forecast underestimated, as we are now hitting 44C in the shade! This is the usually silky-smooth D996 in the Auvergne, which is a motorbikers mecca. In just a few hours it hasn't just melted, it has disintegrated @BBCNews #HEATWAVE2019 03:19 PM - 26 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite In Germany — where they're enforcing a speed limit on stretches of the slick, deteriorating autobahn — a man was caught driving his moped naked. Lol. Polizei Brandenburg @PolizeiBB Weil wir #sprachlos sind 😅: Wie würden Sie dieses Bild betiteln? Als kleine Inspirationshilfe - ein #Zitat des Herren: „Et is halt warm, wa?“ Und jetzt Sie! #Hitze #safetyfirst #LebenAmLimit 05:55 AM - 26 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Bicycles in Berlin are melting. Tawa @TawaNicolas The weather was so hot today in Berlin it melted a bicycle. 08:16 PM - 25 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite So many people are flocking to public pools that the cops are being called. Lydia Bigley @lydiabigley Tried to go to the local swimming pool in Berlin. Thought there would be a bit of a queue.... The Police had to be called... #Berlin #HEATWAVE2019 #hitzewelle #Germany 02:02 PM - 26 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite This is how people are chilling at home. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined Note that Europe depends way less on A/C than its US neighbors. Forget the Eiffel tower, it's all about the pool in front of it. Finbarr @FinbarKeating Hot day in Paris today. The outdoor pool beside the Eiffel Tower is great. As is the Happy hour in the Hideout. 18.00-22.00! 07:34 PM - 26 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite The Eiffel Tower be like, "Thx for the crop job, global warming." Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images In France, they're preparing "cool rooms" in city halls. theguardian.com, Nhac Nguyen / AFP / Getty Images "My cool room is my office," every office worker in the US is probably thinking. And BTW, for those of you reading this from the US, just remember that A/C is not a thing in most European households. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined For those of you rolling your eyes, thinking this is completely normal for wherever you live, remember that Europeans are not used to this type of weather (in France, the average summer temperature hovers around 21-25°C, while temperatures are climbing above 40°C right now), many of the homes in Europe don't come with A/C nor are they designed to keep them cool, and let me repeat, they do not COME WITH WITH A/C!For Europeans, this is starting to become the new normal, and yep, it's definitely because of greenhouse gas emissions. If you're reading this from abroad, remember that heat illness is a real thing and stay safe! Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat