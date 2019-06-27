Europe Is So Hot Right Now That Even Meteorologists Are Calling It "Hell"

For those of you rolling your eyes, thinking this is completely normal for wherever you live, remember that Europeans are not used to this type of weather (in France, the average summer temperature hovers around 21-25°C, while temperatures are climbing above 40°C right now), many of the homes in Europe don't come with A/C nor are they designed to keep them cool, and let me repeat, they do not COME WITH WITH A/C!

For Europeans, this is starting to become the new normal, and yep, it's definitely because of greenhouse gas emissions.