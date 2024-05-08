    Everything You Need To Know About The First "Latency" Trailer

    Who isn't a sucker for a horror flick? I know I am.

    Sasha Luss in distress, expressively crying in Latency
    The trailer for Latency just dropped, and I'm pretty curious to see how the mind-bending storyline will unravel when it premieres this summer.

    A bunch of video game characters surrounding a woman in the center of a dark room
    The film stars Sasha Luss, a model best known for her leading role in 2019's Anna. Influencer Alexis Ren also joins her on screen as Jen.

    Sasha portrays Hana, an avid gamer suffering from acute agoraphobia.

    Sasha Luss looking concerned while sitting in a gaming chair in Latency
    BuzzFeed Studios

    Agoraphobia is described as "fearing and avoiding places or situations that might cause panic and feelings of being trapped, helpless, or embarrassed."

    Sasha Luss in a dimly lit corridor, looking towards a door, expressing concern in Latency
    BuzzFeed Studios

    The trailer kicks off with Hana being chased by a group of mutant creatures. Plot twist: It turns out she's actually in a game simulation.

    Due to Hana's ongoing agoraphobia, she's spent her life mostly inside playing "game after game." So, it comes as no surprise she becomes a contender to test a new state-of-the-art software called Omnia.

    Close-up of gaming headphones
    What makes Omnia so special? It's supposed to calibrate with the user and decode patterns of their brain — or so it seems.

    Hana obviously couldn't pass up the opportunity to find out more, and Jen is in full support of the endeavor.

    Sasha Luss and Alexis Ren look at a box
    It all starts as innocent fun, and Hana even wins a gaming tournament with a major cash prize.

    But things quickly take a dark turn, and Hana starts to wonder if she's experiencing some weird side effects to Omnia.

    Sasha Luss interacts with computer screens on a set, subtitle reads &quot;Are you doing this?&quot;
    First off, she's not sleeping...

    Close-up of Sasha Luss&#x27;s intense expression in Latency
    She starts seeing strange things like this menacing face in the mirror...

    She also encounters a variety of uninvited guests.

    And that's *just* the beginning!

    Latency comes to select theaters on June 14. Watch the full trailer below.

    What do you think of the preview? Drop your thoughts in the comments!