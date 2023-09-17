People Are Sharing The Culture Shock They Experienced Moving From The East To The West Coast (Or Vice Versa)

6.

"I moved from the Southern East Coast to the Pacific Northwest. I've been here over four years and still hate being expected to always take my shoes off whenever I enter someone's home. In the South (at least the portion I'm from), unless you literally just walked through mud or snow, wiping your shoes off on both the exterior and interior doormats as you enter is plenty. There, if you don't elect to take your shoes off, a host asking you to do so borders on insulting. Here, it's expected, period (and regardless of weather). But often my feet are cold without shoes, it throws off my outfit, or I honestly just don't feel comfortable going barefoot or sock-footed in someone else's house. Four years in and I still hate that it's the norm here."