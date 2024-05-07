    Ex-Bridesmaids And Groomsmen, What Made You Skip Someone's Wedding?

    Let the honesty hour begin...

    Michele Bird
    by Michele Bird

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    You've heard the horror stories about nightmare bridesmaids and groomsmen. But what about the ones who never actually make it to the altar on the wedding day itself?

    Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne staring at each other in a bridal shop wearing soft pink and purple dresses in Bridesmaids
    Suzanne Hanover / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    If you've ever decided to quit a friend or family member's wedding party, I want to hear your story!

    Three bridesmaids in gothic attire holding red roses with Katherine Heigl at the center in 27 Dresses
    © 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Maybe you had a major conflict after a sibling announced their plans to tie the knot on the same day of the wedding you were already committed to?

    Kevin Hart in a tuxedo with bowtie holding a champagne flute, smiling, at a night event in The Wedding Ringer
    Matt Kennedy / © Sony Pictures Releasing / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Perhaps the bride or groom had some unreasonable requests you couldn't meet, like dyeing your hair or spending an exuberant amount of money on a dress or tux:

    Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey in formal dresses at a bridal shop with expressions of surprise in Bridesmaids
    Suzanne Hanover / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Or, maybe the bachelor party was a complete and total disaster that stirred up a lot more drama than you bargained for?

    Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Bradley Cooper in semi-formal attire cheersing on a Las Vegas rooftop
    Frank Masi / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    If you're a former maid of honor, best man, bridesmaid, or groomsman, now's your chance to spill the tea!

    Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway in a white wedding dresses both looking surprised in Bride Wars
    © 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Share the reason why you ditched your wedding party duties in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!