Ex-Bridesmaids And Groomsmen, What Made You Skip Someone's Wedding?

You've heard the horror stories about nightmare bridesmaids and groomsmen. But what about the ones who never actually make it to the altar on the wedding day itself?

If you've ever decided to quit a friend or family member's wedding party, I want to hear your story!

Maybe you had a major conflict after a sibling announced their plans to tie the knot on the same day of the wedding you were already committed to?

Perhaps the bride or groom had some unreasonable requests you couldn't meet, like dyeing your hair or spending an exuberant amount of money on a dress or tux:

Or, maybe the bachelor party was a complete and total disaster that stirred up a lot more drama than you bargained for?

If you're a former maid of honor, best man, bridesmaid, or groomsman, now's your chance to spill the tea!

Share the reason why you ditched your wedding party duties in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!