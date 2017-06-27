Sections

Black Women On Twitter Are Bonding Over A Scar On Their Knees

What is this sorcery?!

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

At this Sunday's BET Awards, celebrities came out for one of the biggest nights in black entertainment. One celeb who dazzled on the red carpet was Logan Browning, star of Netflix's Dear White People.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, @jadoreadjones tweeted a photo of Browning, highlighting something really interesting, something that a lot of black women have in common with one another, apparently: a scar on her knee.

RT this if you're a black girl with this scar on your knee...trying to see something.
Hoesaphine Baker @jadoreadjones

RT this if you're a black girl with this scar on your knee...trying to see something.

Almost immediately women began engaging with the tweet, realizing that they too have similar marks... and on their knees, too.

@jadoreadjones My scar is in the same spot on the same knee.
Baesalupa @IronButterfly10

@jadoreadjones My scar is in the same spot on the same knee.

The revelation shocked people.

@jadoreadjones @MADBLACKTHOT I thought this was some bullshit until i checked &amp; saw a faded one on the same exact s… https://t.co/mjPmd9kzm5
muna @thicclerrie

@jadoreadjones @MADBLACKTHOT I thought this was some bullshit until i checked &amp; saw a faded one on the same exact s… https://t.co/mjPmd9kzm5

"Witchcraft," some women mused, after giving in to curiosity.

@jadoreadjones @JamilahLemieux *looks at knee... then grabs bible 😂😂😂
april♡Mae♡june @Prettyy_THICK

@jadoreadjones @JamilahLemieux *looks at knee... then grabs bible 😂😂😂

If ever there were a reason to be shook, this would surely be it.

@jadoreadjones literally just checked my knee realizing that i have a scar on my knee too...
dëj @dejxelaine

@jadoreadjones literally just checked my knee realizing that i have a scar on my knee too...

More and more people chimed in.

@jadoreadjones Other leg but at the same spot on the knee. It was a pebble or nail head or somethin, I'm just-
Dee 🌹 @wise_browneyes

@jadoreadjones Other leg but at the same spot on the knee. It was a pebble or nail head or somethin, I'm just-

It was honestly and truly a profound discovery.

@jadoreadjones @AngryBlackLady I pulled my pants leg up to see if I did and gasped when I saw it 😭 it was a moment
Jonariel Mwende @TheAfrofuture

@jadoreadjones @AngryBlackLady I pulled my pants leg up to see if I did and gasped when I saw it 😭 it was a moment

Now obviously, this doesn't apply to every black woman on the planet, but the original tweet went viral, so it is definitely A Thing™️.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Eventually, people began sharing pictures of their scars.

@jadoreadjones @OshunDeep7 on the exact same knee lmaooo
The Hair Picasso ✂️ @CokeMami

@jadoreadjones @OshunDeep7 on the exact same knee lmaooo

Sorcery indeed.

@jadoreadjones Sorcery
🎀iFeel_Pretty🎀 @Dusti_Gazongaz

@jadoreadjones Sorcery

What is the meaning of this?!

@jadoreadjones @tshiamogp Right knee 🤣🤣
Katlee 🍒 @JustKatlee

@jadoreadjones @tshiamogp Right knee 🤣🤣

It was seriously eerie.

@jadoreadjones Yup!
Amber Rose @thehippyhippie

@jadoreadjones Yup!

Maybe there's an explanation for it?

@jadoreadjones @kaileymama My scar but it's mostly healed
Maia Jambalaya 🍗 @clutchzilla_

@jadoreadjones @kaileymama My scar but it's mostly healed

@JessicaYassYa pointed out that the scars could be keloids...

@jadoreadjones @MADBLACKTHOT It's called a keloid. A lot of people of color, especially African-Americans, are more… https://t.co/PSLjWe5JWd
😇 @JessicayassYa

@jadoreadjones @MADBLACKTHOT It's called a keloid. A lot of people of color, especially African-Americans, are more… https://t.co/PSLjWe5JWd

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, keloids can form after "a cut, burn, or severe acne."

Though some disagreed with that theory.

@JessicayassYa @jadoreadjones @MADBLACKTHOT Those are scars not keloids and not all Black people have keloids.
Cuteness!! ❤️ @Moonlight9508

@JessicayassYa @jadoreadjones @MADBLACKTHOT Those are scars not keloids and not all Black people have keloids.

But if we're being real, the marks are probably the result of falling down as kid and getting a scrape.

@jadoreadjones @AirannaRobinson This is extremly weird but I kind of love it!
. @voguenvogue

@jadoreadjones @AirannaRobinson This is extremly weird but I kind of love it!

Though that doesn't negate the fact that it's interesting that so many people have similar-looking marks.

@jadoreadjones @every1lovesham I feel some type of way about this
Legendary @tyleahthedope

@jadoreadjones @every1lovesham I feel some type of way about this

We may never know the truth!

@jadoreadjones @kurlykyyla Me when I saw the exact same scar on my knee
zah-ree-uh ❣ @zah_ria

@jadoreadjones @kurlykyyla Me when I saw the exact same scar on my knee

BuzzFeed News also reached out to Browning's publicist about the origins of her scar.

