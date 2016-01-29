36 Songs You'll Remember If You Were In College From 2007-2011

Music·Posted on Jan 29, 201636 Songs You'll Remember If You Were In College From 2007-2011Seems like it was only yesterday...by Michael BlackmonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail AFP / Getty Images / Scholastic / AMC It's been almost 10 years since the class of 2011 entered college. The iPhone debuted, the seventh and final Harry Potter novel came out, and you were probably just getting hooked on Breaking Bad. 1. "Realize" — Colbie Caillat Universal Republic / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyric: If you just realize what I just realized / Then we'd be perfect for each other and we'll never find another 2. "Better In Time" — Leona Lewis Syco / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyric: And even though I really love you / I'm gonna smile 'cause I deserve to / It'll all get better in time 3. "The Way I Are" — Timbaland feat. Keri Hilson, D.O.E., Sebastian Mosley / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Baby, it's alright now, you ain't gotta floss for me / If we go and touch, you can still touch my love it's free / We can work without the perks, just you and me / Thug it out till we get it right 4. "7 Things" — Miley Cyrus Hollywood / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: The seven things I hate about you / Oh, you / You're vain, your games, you're insecure / You love me, you like her / You made me laugh, you made me cry, I don't know which side to buy 5. "A Milli" — Lil Wayne Cash Money / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: He's a beast he's a dog he's a muthfukin' problem / OK you're a goon but what's a goon (to a goblin) / Nothin' nothin' you ain't scarin' nothin' 6. "Good Life" — Kanye West Roc-A-Fella Records / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: I, go, go for mine, I gots to shine (Now throw yo' hands up in the sky) / I'ma get on the TV momma, I'mma I'mma put shit down 7. "Love Like This" — Natasha Bedingfield feat. Sean Kingston Phonogenic Records / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Well this life tried to keep us apart you keep calling me back to your heart / Let me hear you say / I'm so glad you found me, wrap your world around me, never find a love like this 8. "Womanizer" — Britney Spears Jive / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Daddy-O, you got the swagger of a champion / Too bad for you, you just can't find the right companion 9. "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" — Soulja Boy Collipark / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Super fresh, now watch me jock / Jocking on them haters man / When I do that Soulja Boy I lean to the left and crank that thang Chip Somodevilla / Getty / HBO / LUKE FRAZZA / Getty Images During sophomore year, we witnessed the historic election of the United States' first black president, everyone was in love with the vampires on True Blood, and we lost one of music's biggest stars, Michael Jackson. 10. "Disturbia" — Rihanna Def Jam / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Throw on your brake lights / We're in the city of wonder / Ain't gonna play nice / Watch out, you might just go under 11. "Battlefield" — Jordin Sparks Jive / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: I never meant to start a war / You know, I never wanna hurt you / Don't even know we're fighting for / Why does love always feel like a battlefield, a battlefield, a battlefield? 12. "Chicken Fried" — Zac Brown Band Live Nation/Home / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Cold beer on a Friday night / A pair of jeans that fit just right / And the radio up 13. "Boom Boom Pow" — The Black Eyed Peas Interscope / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Them chickens jackin' my style / They try to copy my swagger / I'm on that next shit now / I'm so 3008, you so 2000 and late 14. "Viva la Vida" — Coldplay EMI Records / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: For some reason I can't explain / I know St Peter won't call my name / Never an honest word / But that was when I ruled the world 15. "Run This Town" — Jay Z feat. Rihanna and Kanye West Roc Nation / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Life's a game but it's not fair / I break the rules so I don't care / So I keep doin' my own thing / Walkin' tall against the rain / Victory's within the mile 16. "Hot N Cold" — Katy Perry Capitol Records / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: 'Cause you're hot then you're cold / You're yes then you're no / You're in then you're out / You're up then you're down / You're wrong when it's right 17. "I'm Yours" — Jason Mraz WMG / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: So I won't hesitate / No more, no more / It cannot wait, I'm sure / There's no need to complicate / Our time is short / This is our fate, I'm yours 18. "Swagga Like Us" — T.I. feat. Kanye West, Jay Z, and Lil Wayne Roc-A-Fella Records / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: You kick it like me, no exaggeration necessary / Livin' revolutionary, nothin' less than legendary / Gangsta shit hereditary, got it from my dad / Flow colder than February with extraordinary swag Fox / GABRIEL BOUYS / Getty / ABC By your penultimate year of college, you probably had a good handle on things as far as studying goes. You also probably loved Glee, even though you were still distraught that Lost ended, and Lady Gaga was a phenomenon. 19. "Bad Romance" — Lady Gaga Interscope / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: I want your ugly / I want your disease / I want your everything as long as it's free / I want your love, love-love-love / I want your love 20. "Tik Tok" — Ke$ha RCA / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Don't stop, make it pop / DJ, blow my speakers up / Tonight, I'm-a fight / Till we see the sunlight / Tick-tock on the clock / But the party don't stop, no 21. "Need You Now" — Lady Antebellum Capitol Records / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: It's a quarter after one, I'm a little drunk and I need you now / Said I wouldn't call but I've lost all control and I need you now / And I don't know how I can do without / I just need you now 22. "Bulletproof" — La Roux Polydor / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Been there, done that, messed around / I'm having fun, don't put me down / I'll never let you sweep me off my feet 23. "Forever" — Drake Interscope / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Last name ever, First name greatest / Like a sprained ankle boy I ain't nothing to play with / Started off local but thanks to all the haters 24. "Love the Way You Lie" — Eminem feat. Rihanna Aftermath Records / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Just gonna stand there and watch me burn / But that's alright, because I like the way it hurts / Just gonna stand there and hear me cry / But that's alright, because I love the way you lie 25. "Billionaire" — Travie McCoy feat. Bruno Mars Fueled By Ramen / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: I wanna be a billionaire so freakin' bad / Buy all of the things I never had / I wanna be on the cover of Forbes magazine / Smiling next to Oprah and the Queen 26. "Like a G6" — Far East Movement feat. The Cataracs, DEV Cherrytree / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Popping bottles in the ice, like a blizzard / When we drink we do it right gettin slizzard / Sippin sizzurp in my ride, like Three 6 27. "Empire State of Mind" — Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys Roc Nation / ABC / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: In New York, Concrete jungle where dreams are made of / There's nothin' you can't do / Now you're in New York these streets will make you feel brand new / Big lights will inspire you / Let's hear it for New York, New York, New York Disney / Chris Jackson / Getty Images / inverse.com Finally, graduation time. The recession was pretty terrible, to say the least, but there were other cool things that happened during your final year of collegiate life. Prince William and Kate Middleton were married, there was the birth of the hilarious Hipster Ariel meme, and people were obsessed with planking. 28. "Rolling in the Deep" — Adele XL Recordings / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: The scars of your love remind me of us / They keep me thinking that we almost had it all / The scars of your love, they leave me breathless / I can't help feeling we could have had it all 29. "Born This Way" — Lady Gaga Interscope / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Don't hide yourself in regret / Just love yourself and you're set / I'm on the right track, baby / I was born this way, born this way 30. "No Hands" — Waka Flocka Flame 1017 Brick Squad / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Girl the way you're movin' / Got me in a trance, DJ turn me up, ladies dis yo jam / I'ma sip Moscato and you 'gon lose them pants / Then I'ma throw this money while you do it with no hands 31. "Bottoms Up" — Trey Songz feat. Nicki Minaj Songbook / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Can I get that margarita on the rock rock rock / Can I get salt all around that rim rim rim rim / Trey, I was like yo Trey / Do you think you can buy me a bottle of Rosé 32. "Jar of Hearts" — Christina Perri Atlantic / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: And who do you think you are? / Runnin' 'round leaving scars / Collecting your jar of hearts and tearing love apart / You're gonna catch a cold from the ice inside your soul / So don't come back for me, who do you think you are? 33. "Grenade" — Bruno Mars Elektra / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Gave you all I had and you tossed it in the trash / You tossed it in the trash, yes you did / To give me all your love is all I ever asked / 'Cause what you don't understand is / I'd catch a grenade for you 34. "Run the World (Girls) " — Beyoncé Columbia / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: This goes out to all the women getting it in you're on your grind / To other men that respect what I do please accept my shine / Boy, you know you love it how we're smart enough to make these millions / Strong enough to bear the children then get back to business 35. "What's My Name?" — Rihanna feat. Bruno Mars Def Jam / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: You're so amazing, you took the time to figure me out / That's why you take me way past the point of turning me on / You bout to break me, I swear you got me losing my mind 36. "Coming Home" — Diddy and Dirty Money feat. Skylar Grey Bad Boy / Via youtube.com Nostalgia-inducing lyrics: Tell the world I'm coming home / Let the rain wash away all the pain of yesterday / I know my kingdom awaits and they've forgiven my mistakes / I'm coming home, I'm coming home / Tell the world that I'm coming Listen to all of the songs here: