This Woman Discovered Lumps On Her Neck After Using A Massage Gun, And Now She’s Warning Others About How Dangerous It Can Be

I officially have a new fear unlocked.

Michaela Bramwell
Who doesn't love a good at-home neck massage? This picture might look normal, but using a massage gun on your neck is actually incredibly dangerous for your health.

Woman using a massage gun on her shoulder while sitting cross-legged
Andrey Popov / Getty Images

Recently, over 5 million people watched a now-viral TikTok video of a 27-year-old content creator named Sophie, who shared her recent health scare experience after using a massage gun on her neck for hours.

@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

In her video, Sophie explained that she woke up with a kink in her neck, and decided to use a massage gun to relieve the pain. "I'm getting my neck, underneath my skull, I'm getting my shoulder, my back, and I'm using it every 30 minutes because it helps temporarily, but the pain comes back. I'm using it from like 8 a.m. until 5 p.m." Sophie said.

Sophie pointing to lump on her neck
@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

"I end up getting super sore, red, inflamed like all over where I was using it and I was like, 'Oh god, I feel like worse,'" Sophie explained.

@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

"I'm feeling my neck, and I'm like 'Holy shit, there's a lump...' and I can move it around...and it's protruding," Sophie said.

@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

After rushing to the doctor, Sophie said that her doctor believed she had developed swollen lymph nodes and warned her about the dangers of using a massage gun on her neck.

Image of Sophie talking with caption &quot;My doctor was like, &#x27;Don&#x27;t you dare ever use a massage gun on your neck.&quot;
@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

"I just got out of the doctor's office and my doctor was like, 'Don't you dare ever use a massage gun on your neck'....You've got your jugular, you've got your carotid here, you've got a lot of stuff. But what it can do if you use it on your neck is it can actually stop the blood flow from going to your brain."

People rushed to the comments to share their own experiences with using massage guns on their necks, with one writing: "Not me having a mystery stroke at 28 and constantly using a massage gun on my neck..."

@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

This user said: "Within like two seconds of using a massage gun on my neck, I got so dizzy and nauseous."

@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

This user shared their experience developing vertigo: "I gave myself vertigo for two weeks doing that."

@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

"Yes! My aunt had a stroke from her massage gun," another user wrote.

@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

"I've definitely used a massage gun on my neck and my fiancé's neck, so thank you for the PSA!" this user wrote.

@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

To learn more about the risks of using massage guns on the neck and other areas of the body, BuzzFeed reached out to Dr. Heather Jeffcoat, a doctor of physical therapy based in Los Angeles.

Closeup of Dr. Heather Jeffcoat
Dr. Jeffcoat

"You should not use the massage gun on your neck if you are unfamiliar with the anatomy," Dr. Jeffcoat told BuzzFeed. "In addition to lymph nodes, you have your carotid artery, jugular vein, and cervical vertebrae — all of which need to be avoided."

Man using a handheld massager on his neck, eyes closed with a content expression, next to indoor plants
Westend61 / Getty Images

Dr. Jeffcoat explained that a trained physical therapist using a massage gun would know to avoid "dangerous structures" that could cause potential health problems.

A smiling woman receives a massage from another woman using a handheld massage device on her shoulder
pipat wongsawang / Getty Images

"It is feasible that the lymph vessels can become inflamed, as occurs when deep lymphatic drainage techniques are applied. If the blood vessels become inflamed, this is known as vasculitis, and can lead to narrowing of the blood vessels," Dr. Jeffcoat told BuzzFeed.

A digital illustration of a human&#x27;s lymphatic system from the neck up, highlighting nodes and pathways
Sebastian Kaulitzki / Science Photo Library / Getty Images

"When this occurs, it restricts blood flow to the organ it is supplying (or restricts blood flow away from the organ it's leaving). In this case, if the carotid artery is impaired, that means less blood flow to brain, and less oxygen to the brain, which could lead to loss of movement or sensation or brain cell death."

"If you receive any adverse event (pain, dizziness, lightheadedness, visual changes), you should discontinue immediately," Dr. Jeffcoat warned. "Medical attention may be warranted in some cases. If you are unsure if yours is severe enough, better to be safe than sorry and get to a physician that can rule out the serious issues, like a stroke."

Person looking stressed with hands on head near a window, conveying emotion for a wellness article
bymuratdeniz / Getty Images

Dr. Jeffcoat also advised avoiding using massage guns in areas where there are "high nerves, arterial or vein pathways, especially where there is not a lot of muscle mass to protect it, such as the groin, clitoris, behind the knee and armpits."

Person using a massage gun on their leg for muscle recovery
AndreyPopov / Getty Images

"Keep massage guns off the bones. You can tell because it will get louder and produce a greater 'thumping' action. Please also keep that massage gun away from the clitoris! It's a highly sensitive structure and may not respond well to massage guns. Also, don't use a massage gun over your gut. It can hyper-stimulate your bowels and lead to loose stools."

"Typically we see injuries of patients going too long and at too high of a speed, leading to prolonged muscle soreness," Dr. Jeffcoat told BuzzFeed.

Person sitting on a bed holding their calf, indicating leg pain, possibly cramps or muscle discomfort
Boy_Anupong / Getty Images

"Massage guns have become incredibly popular, but you should have some level of instruction as nothing is without risk," Dr. Jeffcoat said. "There are many ways you can use a massage gun, so go in to it understanding what your purpose is. Then seek the right professional help that can help guide you."

After a visit to her own physician, Sophie said: "My doctor thinks that what happened is that it’s a lymph node that got inflamed from me using it so much on that area...so I’m getting an ultrasound next week."

Closeup of Sophie
@sophie.dolce / Via tiktok.com

"So yeah, don't use massage guns on your neck, okay? Let's all stay safe!" 

You can keep up with Sophie on TikTok.

Have you had a health scare while using a massage gun? Let us know in the comments below.