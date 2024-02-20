Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"This boiled my blood. My 8th grade son also brought home a permission form for Black History Month where I was sure to write 'Black History is American History.' This is beyond ridiculous." —@jennyleeisme
I had to give permission for this or else my child would not participate??? @SuptDotres #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dHU1a68APd— Chuck Walter @ FriendApp (@ChuckWalterFL) February 13, 2024
This boiled my blood. My 8th grade son also brought home a permission form for #BlackHistoryMonth where I was sure to write "Black History is American History." This is beyond ridiculous.— JennyLee Molina (@jennyleeisme) February 13, 2024
Also “by an African-American” is the strangest choice of phrasing that could possibly be used here. Why not use the author’s/reader’s name or the book’s title or give context on the book’s the subject matter? ANYTHING normal. but… Just “by an African-American”🧐Florida are u ok— Merp 🇺🇸🕊🇺🇦 (@imagin8ion) February 13, 2024
Not children needing permission to READ 😭 No wonder the literacy rates are in the toilet. And it being an issue to have a book by a Black author during Black History Month in 2024 💀💀💀— ladidai 📲 gems in link in bio (@ladidaix) February 14, 2024
"Students will participate and listen to a book written by an African American."— ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) February 13, 2024
This is what Gov. Ron DeSantis' anti-Black education policies have done to Florida schools: Students needing permission slips to learn Black history, and during Black History Month. https://t.co/QOhZdrVqA9
I need schools to start sending permission slips home to black parents and ask if it's ok to read books written by white people https://t.co/3L3hGhlGGX— I Smoked Presidential Immunity (@BlackKnight10k) February 13, 2024
times like this remind me that we are barely 2 generations removed from the explicit, on the books racism and discrimination our grandparents and great grandparents experienced https://t.co/69TcyggFuJ— afro-arakkii leo says🔺RESIST🔺 (@arakkosuperstar) February 13, 2024