"These Are Scarier Than Any Horror Movie I've Ever Seen": A Disney+ Movie Went Viral For Seemingly Using CGI Actors, And Now People Are Worried For The Future Of Media

"Is it cheaper than hiring some extras? No. But does it look good? Also no."

Michaela Bramwell
Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

A recent clip from a Disney+ movie has received a ton of backlash after viewers discovered what appears to be multiple computer-generated background actors eerily cheering alongside human actors in a crowd.

@caiden_reed / Via tiktok.com

The scene — which is clipped from the movie Prom Pact — was shared to Twitter, and it’s already received over 15.4 million views from users who describe the characters as “creepy.” One viewer wrote, "These NPC demons are scarier than any horror movie I've ever seen."

@CreyOfTheWood / @GeekLawGrad

Professionals in the entertainment industry were just as appalled, including King of Queens actor Patton Oswalt, who wrote: "What in the ever-loving hell."

@caiden_reed / @pattonoswalt / Via tiktok.com

Another user wrote: "Is it cheaper than hiring some extras? No, but does it look good? Also no."

@caiden_reed / @Michael99Coffey / Via tiktok.com

This viral clip has started an online debate of an issue that SAG-AFTRA has raised with studios — the fear of human actors, especially background actors, being replaced by CGI, as well as the use of AI.

SAG AFTRA strikers with sign that says &quot;no digital clones, we are human&quot;
Mario Tama / Getty Images

Actor and writer from A Black Lady Sketch Show Ashley Nicole Black told People: "The largest group in SAG is background actors. Some people call them extras, but they’re not extra; they're essential. Background actors work the longest hours for the least pay, and they are the ones who make the worlds we create on screen feel real and lived in."

SAG-AFTRA is also fighting to make sure that studios who want to 3D-scan background actors to use their likeness in other projects, do so with consent and monetary compensation, according to Variety.

No AI sign
Wachiwit / Getty Images

Online, users expressed their views on the potential harm to the industry if background acting is no longer accessible: "Reminder that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were cast as extras before their big break. They've talked about how grateful they were for that and how it introduced them to people in the industry. AI generated extras is taking that away and is nothing but harmful to the industry."

@caiden_reed / @thefilmdrunk / Via tiktok.com

One actress from ABC's The Rookie said she was able to grow her career through background work and warned against the use of AI:

@caiden_reed / @aineinla / Via tiktok.com

And if you look closely at the clip, you can see that the characters appear to be racially diverse, which prompted viewers to consider how AI may actually lessen the hiring of minority actors as studios are able to look diverse without actually being diverse.

@kyndruhhhh

Another user wrote: "A whole row of creepy-looking AI instead of hiring real life POC background actors. Can't let this be the future."

@caiden_reed / @Geeknamese / Via tiktok.com
This isn't the first time Disney has been called out for a lack of diverse actors. In 2017, former Disney actress Zendaya called out the network for its "lack of diversity" after fighting to have more Black actors on her show, K.C. Undercover.

What do you think about the use of CGI actors in media? Will they help or hurt the entertainment industry in the long run? Let us know what you think in the comments below.