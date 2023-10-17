"These Are Scarier Than Any Horror Movie I've Ever Seen": A Disney+ Movie Went Viral For Seemingly Using CGI Actors, And Now People Are Worried For The Future Of Media
"Is it cheaper than hiring some extras? No. But does it look good? Also no."
A recent clip from a Disney+ movie has received a ton of backlash after viewers discovered what appears to be multiple computer-generated background actors eerily cheering alongside human actors in a crowd.
Reminder this is what SAG-AFTRA is fighting against pic.twitter.com/dsZl130uif— Caiden Reed | Ghostface-Doo (@caiden_reed) October 12, 2023
The scene — which is clipped from the movie Prom Pact — was shared to Twitter, and it’s already received over 15.4 million views from users who describe the characters as “creepy.” One viewer wrote, "These NPC demons are scarier than any horror movie I've ever seen."
pic.twitter.com/eblQ8gEW9d— Corey J. Wood (@CoreyOfTheWood) October 13, 2023
This is what AI Actors looks like….. an entire row of AI….. it’s terrifying!
Professionals in the entertainment industry were just as appalled, including King of Queens actor Patton Oswalt, who wrote: "What in the ever-loving hell."
AAAAAAAA what in the everloving hell https://t.co/7gIGlHeH95— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 12, 2023
Another user wrote: "Is it cheaper than hiring some extras? No, but does it look good? Also no."
Is it cheaper than hiring some extras? No, but does it look good? Also no. https://t.co/9cchWQS3IT— Michael Coffey (@Michael99Coffey) October 12, 2023
This viral clip has started an online debate of an issue that SAG-AFTRA has raised with studios — the fear of human actors, especially background actors, being replaced by CGI, as well as the use of AI.
SAG-AFTRA is also fighting to make sure that studios who want to 3D-scan background actors to use their likeness in other projects, do so with consent and monetary compensation, according to Variety.
Online, users expressed their views on the potential harm to the industry if background acting is no longer accessible: "Reminder that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were cast as extras before their big break. They've talked about how grateful they were for that and how it introduced them to people in the industry. AI generated extras is taking that away and is nothing but harmful to the industry."
Reminder that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were cast as extras before their big break. They’ve talked about how grateful they were for that and how it introduced them to people in the industry. AI generated extras is taking that away and is nothing but harmful to the industry https://t.co/yG6nHWzY4n— The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) October 12, 2023
One actress from ABC's The Rookie said she was able to grow her career through background work and warned against the use of AI:
I started as a featured extra on @therookie. I was there everyday and eventually got asked to audition for a speaking role. This is how a lot of actors get their ‘break’ into the industry. AI will take that away from many that don’t have the nepo connects. #SAGAFTRAStrong https://t.co/U3teCHwV1J— ÁINE O NEILL (@aineinla) October 13, 2023
And if you look closely at the clip, you can see that the characters appear to be racially diverse, which prompted viewers to consider how AI may actually lessen the hiring of minority actors as studios are able to look diverse without actually being diverse.
i think what's getting me about this shot (specifically at 4 sec in) is that it's not just one person, it looks like ( i could be so wrong) that entire row. and interestingly enough that's the most diverse row in that shot.— elocyn // home studio (prev. kyndruh) (@kyndruhhhh) October 12, 2023
Another user wrote: "A whole row of creepy-looking AI instead of hiring real life POC background actors. Can't let this be the future."
Jfc…a whole row of creepy-looking AI instead of hiring real life PoC background actors. Can’t let this be the future. https://t.co/Mg5mSi5qpp— Geeknamese ➡️ PAXU (@Geeknamese) October 12, 2023