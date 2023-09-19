    People Are Slamming The General Motors CEO For Saying She's Giving Workers A "Competitive Offer" When She Makes Almost $30 Million A Year, And I Think Society Is Officially Over Rich People

    "There is nothing CEOs can say to justify massive multimillion dollar pay increases to their already bloated salaries while workers struggle to pay rent."

    In 2023, American workers are officially fed up. Inflation is hurting working families, and wages are remaining the same. This built-up frustration has led us into a season of unions fighting for fair pay across industries.

    Last Friday, 13,000 US Auto Workers joined the "Hot Strike Summer" movement by walking off the job in protest for the first time in 88 years.

    According to MSNBC, these are the United Auto Workers' list of demands:

    UAW key proposals list includes 40% hourly pay increases, a reduced 32-hour work week, a shift back to traditional pensions, elimination of compensation tiers, restoration of cost-of-living adjustments, and more
    On average, US Auto Workers make $28 per hour, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the salary for the CEOs of the three biggest automakers in the US ranges from $21–$29 million yearly.

    “In the last four years, the price of cars went up 30%. CEO pay went up 40%... No one had any complaints about that, but God forbid the workers ask for their fair share," UAW President Shawn Fain told CNN.

    UAW president Shawn Fain speaking to reporters with quote &quot;God forbid workers ask for their fair share&quot;
    One striker named Lee Maybanks, a second-generation Ford employee, told the Washington Post: "Look at UPS. UPS makes how much now? No disrespect, they deliver boxes. You know what we do? Go get one of those Bronco Raptors and turn it on. We build America."

    Lee Maybanks saying, &quot;We build America&quot;
    The public has seemingly grown tired of seeing working people not being able to afford to live. According to a recent Gallup poll, 75% of people surveyed sympathized with US Auto Workers over auto companies.

    Here's how President Biden responded during a recent news conference: "I understand the workers' frustration. Record corporate profits which they have, should be shared by record contracts for the UAW (United Auto Workers)."

    President Biden press conference for UAW strike
    The CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, made things worse for herself by interviewing with CNN, where she was directly asked: "If you're getting a 34% pay increase over four years, and you're offering 20% to employees right now, do you think that's fair?"

    You can watch her full response for yourself, but in short, she used a lot of corporate media jargon to argue that it's fair.

    Mary Barra saying, &quot;We think we have a very competitive offer on the table&quot;
    Barra listed what General Motors offers to its workers in the form of healthcare benefits and profit sharing, as a justification for the difference in pay percentage increase between her salary and the average worker.

    In response to the CEO comments, one user wrote, "Looks like Mary Barra went to the Bob Iger School of 'I Shouldn't Have Agreed to This Interview.' There is nothing CEOs can say to justify massive multimillion dollar pay increases to their already bloated salaries while workers struggle to pay rent."

    Another user challenged the CEO's argument, writing: "Adding in the benefits and everything as a way to say it's fair when you get those same benefits but a substantially larger wage...profit sharing is cool, but that does not change/improve the overall wage."

    Another user wrote: "As a former PR girly I really appreciate how hot strike summer has truly laid bare how much of corporate media strategy relies on an uninformed public."

    Of course, not everyone is in support of the UAW strike. This was part of Senator and Republican Presidential Candidate Tim Scott's response: "We're seeing UAW fight for more benefits and less hours working... We have to find a way to encourage and inspire people to go back to work."

    Though the UAW strike is less than a week in, it's evident that this strike is yet another that may be in limbo for the foreseeable future. Let us know your thoughts about the latest strike in the comments below!