"There is nothing CEOs can say to justify massive multimillion dollar pay increases to their already bloated salaries while workers struggle to pay rent."
I feel that people need to make AT LEAST $30/hr to survive these days.— Please get a job. (@TheRealDrePapi) September 18, 2023
and that’s the minimum.
The United Auto Workers union launched a historic strike Friday against all three of Detroit’s biggest automakers after its contracts expired, with the first picket lines beginning at a Ford plant in Wayne, Mich., a General Motors plant in Wentzville, Mo., and a Stellantis plant… pic.twitter.com/Sjv35IUDsz— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 15, 2023
INCREDIBLE THINGS ARE HAPPENING IN AMERICA!!!!! https://t.co/I5aikPqMW5— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 15, 2023
The CEO of General Motors just went on CNN and it went like this:— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) September 15, 2023
"You've seen a 34 percent pay increase in your salary.
You make almost 30 million. Why should your workers not get the same type of pay increases that you're getting leading the company?" pic.twitter.com/wFnCZD86RR
Looks like Mary Barra went to the Bob Iger School of I Shouldn’t Have Agreed to This Interview.— David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 15, 2023
There is nothing CEOs can say to justify massive multimillion dollar pay increases to their already bloated salaries while workers struggle to pay rent. #PayYourWorkers https://t.co/49GwbuiRr7
Adding in the benefits and everything as a way to say it’s fair when you get those SAME benefits but a substantially larger wage.. profit sharing is cool but that does not change/improve the overall wage. https://t.co/BVIbATtVP8— Weighn (@iAmMrCarson) September 15, 2023
as a former PR girly i REALLY appreciate how hot strike summer has truly laid bare how much of corporate media strategy relies on an uninformed public https://t.co/ukWT8MhaFi— this barbie is a cackling hag (@lesliezye) September 15, 2023
Sen. Scott on auto workers strike in comments at policy roundtable in South Carolina, “...We’re seeing UAW fight for more benefits and less hours working. More pay, fewer days on the job. It’s a disconnect from work and we have to find a way to encourage...ppl to go back to work" pic.twitter.com/yuQ5qKwgPz— Eva McKend (@evamckend) September 15, 2023