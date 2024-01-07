It's the coolest feeling when the most unlikely coincidences actually take place. Maybe it's luck or just divine timing, but when that one-in-a-billion event happens to you, it'll literally have you like this:
Some low-probability events can make for a uniquely cool story to share with friends:
While others can be absolutely life changing:
So I'm asking the BuzzFeed Community to share the lowest-probability event they've experienced that they'll never, ever forget.
For example, maybe while traveling, you've run into the same group of strangers in different countries.
Perhaps you've found a lottery ticket on the sidewalk, and it had winning numbers!
Maybe, while traveling abroad, you decided to stop someone to ask for directions. Turns out that person was your high school English teacher.
Whether your low-probability event was something small or something huge, we want to hear about it in the comments below. Don't be afraid to give details! If you'd like to remain anonymous, just fill out this Google Form and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.