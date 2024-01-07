Skip To Content
Tell Us The Lowest-Probability Event You've Ever Experienced That Blew Your Mind

I guessed the exact number of M&M's (1,028) in a giant jar.

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

It's the coolest feeling when the most unlikely coincidences actually take place. Maybe it's luck or just divine timing, but when that one-in-a-billion event happens to you, it'll literally have you like this:

A woman looking shocked
This Might YouTube / Via giphy.com

Some low-probability events can make for a uniquely cool story to share with friends:

&quot;I saw a giraffe poop on another giraffe&#x27;s head&quot;
@cheesesteak_genocide / Via reddit.com

While others can be absolutely life changing:

&quot;Saw a lady walk by one of those banks of slot machines where you can win a car—the kind where the car is actually on the casino floor; she stopped, considered for a moment, then turned around and put a buck in: Spins, jackpot, alarms go off, won the car&quot;
@mourninglark / Via reddit.com

So I'm asking the BuzzFeed Community to share the lowest-probability event they've experienced that they'll never, ever forget.

For example, maybe while traveling, you've run into the same group of strangers in different countries.

Spider-Men pointing at each other
Amazon / Via giphy.com

Perhaps you've found a lottery ticket on the sidewalk, and it had winning numbers!

A winning lottery ticket
Steven Puetzer / Getty Images

Maybe, while traveling abroad, you decided to stop someone to ask for directions. Turns out that person was your high school English teacher.

Tina Fey in &quot;Mean Girls&quot; at a blackboard
Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com

Whether your low-probability event was something small or something huge, we want to hear about it in the comments below. Don't be afraid to give details! If you'd like to remain anonymous, just fill out this Google Form and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.