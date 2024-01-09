Browse links
"If you are caught using these words, you will write a short essay."
Seems anti black to me— Saint (@__lamar) January 7, 2024
“The way you speak is the way you will write” baby I use “slang”/AAVE 98% of the time and I’m an award-winning journalist. https://t.co/lZgvs2Ofy3— Jax. (@HerDreadsRock) January 7, 2024
She’s on a power trip & and doesn’t value the language of her students. She is more concerned with compliance than learning about her students, because she does not value her students’ identities.— Alyssa Rose (@AH_Belonging) January 7, 2024
As a former English teacher, I taught students to translate African American English to “Standard” American English rather than punish them for their home language.— Alyssa Rose (@AH_Belonging) January 7, 2024
When you tell students that their language is wrong, you tell them that their cultures & identities are wrong.
This is an English teacher's memo. This is a writing class. If you think that this goes against black people sounds a lot like you think black people are the only ones not capable of writing in proper English. Do you think black people are not capable of writing proper English or…— Jac Jax (@Starfoxy32) January 8, 2024
I get where they're trying to go with that but I don't agree with cutting out slang. Language is always evolving and there's more than one way to speak English. This just seems like power tripping and respectability politics to me 😐— Brindille (@twig_lalaland) January 7, 2024