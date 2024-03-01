Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Surgeons, Tell Me The Biggest Secret About Your Job That Nobody Knows

Give me all the behind-the-scenes tea.

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Everything I know about being a surgeon has been learned from watching 18 seasons of Grey's Anatomy. Even though the show is loosely based on reality, there's probably still plenty I don't know about being an actual surgeon.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in surgical cap, concerned expression on her face
Netflix / Via giphy.com

So I'm asking surgeons: What is a secret about your job you think more people should know?

Surgeons in scrubs operate on a patient under bright surgical lights
Akarawut Lohacharoenvanich / Getty Images

Like, maybe there have been times when you or colleagues have gone blank and forgotten what to do during a surgery.

Surgeon in scrubs holding surgical scissors over a tray of medical instruments
Morsa Images / Getty Images

Or maybe you're a plastic surgeon, and there are certain elective surgeries you'd NEVER get.

Medical team performing surgery in an operating room
Morsa Images / Getty Images

Or maybe you've been a surgeon for so long that you know the specific signs of a bad surgeon.

Two healthcare professionals wearing scrubs and masks in a surgical room with medical equipment
Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

Surgeons, in the comments below, you can share any juicy secrets about your job that you think everyone should know — or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.