Everything I know about being a surgeon has been learned from watching 18 seasons of Grey's Anatomy. Even though the show is loosely based on reality, there's probably still plenty I don't know about being an actual surgeon.
So I'm asking surgeons: What is a secret about your job you think more people should know?
Like, maybe there have been times when you or colleagues have gone blank and forgotten what to do during a surgery.
Or maybe you're a plastic surgeon, and there are certain elective surgeries you'd NEVER get.
Or maybe you've been a surgeon for so long that you know the specific signs of a bad surgeon.
Surgeons, in the comments below, you can share any juicy secrets about your job that you think everyone should know — or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.