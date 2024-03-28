Skip To Content
    Women Are Exhausted After Former UCLA Star Nina Westbrook Was Seemingly Ignored At A Game While Her Husband Was Praised

    "This post is a great example of how publications can actively do great work for women's sports but still at their core cater to men."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Women are dominating in college basketball right now, but an unfortunate moment during March Madness recently went viral.

    ESPN / @MarchMadnessWBB

    Last week, celebrity sports couple Russell and Nina Westbrook attended a UCLA women's basketball game.

    closeup of the two in the stands
    ESPN

    Russell and Nina both played basketball for UCLA. Nina was described as being "one of the fastest players on the team," and Russell went on to play professionally in the NBA, currently for the LA Clippers.

    A shot of the couple played on ESPN with a commentator excitedly saying, "Hey, Russell Westbrook is in the house, speaking of some former UCLA royalty." A banner below the couple then reads: "Russell Westbrook: UCLA Point Guard (2006-08)" — completely ignoring Nina.

    Russell Westbrook and companion sitting courtside, wearing UCLA sweatshirts. Text overlay identifies him as a former UCLA point guard
    ESPN

    "How did the announcer just blatantly overlook the fact that his wife is an alumni and former player at UCLA," one person questioned.

    ESPN / Via youtube.com

    I mean, the couple was there to support Nina's former team. Other publications later posted the same clip on Twitter, also excluding Nina.

    ESPN / @YahooSports

    Many people found this incredibly disrespectful, with one person writing: "Nina Westbrook, who actually played women's basketball for UCLA, should get some recognition."

    ESPN / @YahooSports / @ohhhthatsMari

    Agreeing, another person called out the erasure of women in sports: "This post is a great example of how publications can actively do great work for women's sports but still at their core cater to men."

    ESPN / @xXx_ImDOPE_

    "Put some respect on Nina! She hooped there too," this user wrote. "It's still Women's History Month, you clowns."

    ESPN / @Larry_daLegend

    "And @ninawestbrook, UCLA WBB Class of 2011!" the official UCLA Women's Basketball account wrote.

    ESPN / @UCLAWBB

    It's disappointing that something like this would happen, especially during Women's History Month. What do you think of this viral clip? Let us know in the comments below.