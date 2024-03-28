Women Are Exhausted After Former UCLA Star Nina Westbrook Was Seemingly Ignored At A Game While Her Husband Was Praised

Browse links
"This post is a great example of how publications can actively do great work for women's sports but still at their core cater to men."
Look who stopped by 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YYd85ioHZL— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 24, 2024
Russell Westbrook in the building to support @UCLAWBB 🔥— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 24, 2024
(via @MarchMadnessWBB)
pic.twitter.com/QLMqeLb4MA
Nina Westbrook who actually played women’s basketball for UCLA should get some recognition https://t.co/ENApGUBVVd— Mari (@ohhhthatsMari) March 24, 2024
This post is a great example of how publications can actively do great work for women’s sports but still at their core cater to men. https://t.co/qe361HpNas— emma cannon headband (@xXx_ImDOPE_) March 24, 2024
Put some respect on Nina! She hooped there too 👉 It’s still Women’s history month, u clowns https://t.co/I3s0DUXUZP— Avengers 5 (Working title) (@Larry_daLegend) March 24, 2024
And @ninawestbrook, UCLA WBB Class of 2011!#GoBruins https://t.co/Otw4NOPMNN— UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) March 24, 2024