Here Are The 11 Most Shocking Moments Of Ziwe's Interview With George Santos

Comedian and talk show host Ziwe recently interviewed disgraced former lawmaker George Santos on her YouTube channel, and it resulted in almost 18 minutes of pure chaos.
In case you missed it, here are the 11 most shocking moments:
1.
At the start of the interview, Ziwe asked Santos to share a few words about what famous civil rights leaders mean to him, starting with the LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson:
Ziwe pressed him on his answer:
Turns out he seemingly has no clue who that is:
2.
Later, Santos starts venting about his former colleagues, who he calls "liars" on Capitol Hill:
And this was his response:
4.
Ziwe also asked Santos to rap Nicki Minaj lyrics and somehow tricked him into calling himself a "con" on camera:
5.
Ziwe even brought up the Hermès bracelet Santos was wearing and asked how he paid for it.
Which he claimed was a gift:
6.
Santos really walked right into this one:
Apparently, he doesn't do petty crimes.
7.
Ziwe then asked if Santos prefers the House of Representatives or the movie House of Gucci?
"House of Representatives every day," he responded.
"Well, not every day since last Friday," Ziwe said, referencing his expulsion.
8.
My jaw dropped after hearing this question:
9.
Ziwe asked Santos if he likes Tinker Bell, suggesting that if the public stopped giving him attention, perhaps his influence would fade:
10.
At the end of the interview, Ziwe asked Santos the question that had clearly been on her mind all interview:
Which he did not find funny:
11.
And finally, Ziwe straight-up asked Santos if he was going to run for Congress again after being ousted:
And this was his response:
You can watch Ziwe’s full interview with George Santos here. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.