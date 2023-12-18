Skip To Content
    Here Are The 11 Most Shocking Moments Of Ziwe's Interview With George Santos

    "What excites you most about going to prison?" —Ziwe to George Santos

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Comedian and talk show host Ziwe recently interviewed disgraced former lawmaker George Santos on her YouTube channel, and it resulted in almost 18 minutes of pure chaos.

    In case you missed it, here are the 11 most shocking moments:

    1. At the start of the interview, Ziwe asked Santos to share a few words about what famous civil rights leaders mean to him, starting with the LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    Ziwe pressed him on his answer:

    Ziwe pressed him on his answer:

    Turns out he seemingly has no clue who that is:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com
    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    2. Later, Santos starts venting about his former colleagues, who he calls "liars" on Capitol Hill:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    Which Ziwe found ironic:

    Which Ziwe found ironic:

    3. Ziwe then moved on to Santos's alleged use of his donors' credit cards:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    And this was his response:

    And this was his response:

    4. Ziwe also asked Santos to rap Nicki Minaj lyrics and somehow tricked him into calling himself a "con" on camera:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com
    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    5. Ziwe even brought up the Hermès bracelet Santos was wearing and asked how he paid for it.

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    Which he claimed was a gift:

    Which he claimed was a gift:

    "Is that a metaphor?"

    "Is that a metaphor?"

    6. Santos really walked right into this one:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    Apparently, he doesn't do petty crimes.

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com
    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    An awkward silence.

    An awkward silence.

    7. Ziwe then asked if Santos prefers the House of Representatives or the movie House of Gucci?

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    "House of Representatives every day," he responded.

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    "Well, not every day since last Friday," Ziwe said, referencing his expulsion.

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    8. My jaw dropped after hearing this question:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com
    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    9. Ziwe asked Santos if he likes Tinker Bell, suggesting that if the public stopped giving him attention, perhaps his influence would fade:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com
    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    10. At the end of the interview, Ziwe asked Santos the question that had clearly been on her mind all interview:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    Which he did not find funny:

    Which he did not find funny:
    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    11. And finally, Ziwe straight-up asked Santos if he was going to run for Congress again after being ousted:

    Ziwe / Via youtube.com

    And this was his response:

    And this was his response:

    You can watch Ziwe’s full interview with George Santos here. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.