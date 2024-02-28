Skip To Content
This Republican Senator's Embarrassing Lack Of Knowledge About IVF Went Viral After He Suggested Getting Rid Of IVF Would Make People “Have More Kids"

"This man shouldn't be making reproductive decisions for ANYONE." —@TheSWPrincess

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

It feels like the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade just yesterday, but it was actually almost two years ago.

Crowd with protest signs in front of a courthouse, some advocating for pro-life positions
Since then, reproductive rights have continued to be stripped away in Republican-led states, and women are paying the price.

Most recently, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos created during in-vitro fertilization (IVF) are now considered "extrauterine children” under the law. Yes, children.

Front view of Heflin-Torbert Judicial Building with large pillars
This ruling has caused at least three clinics to pause IVF operations in Alabama, seemingly out of fear of being held responsible for any destruction of embryos, according to CNN. This, in turn, is prohibiting some Alabama women from being able to have children.

Two images of a woman in distress, top shows her shocked and bottom she covers her face with hands
Well, the current Alabama Senator, Tommy Tuberville, was recently asked if he supports the court's decision.

Closeup of Tommy Tuberville
An MSNBC clip of Tuberville attempting to answer the question has now gone viral because he seemingly has no clue what IVF even is.

Tommy Tuberville being interviewed
Here's the full clip:

"Do you have a reaction to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling, the fact that embryos are children?" an MSNBC reporter asked, to which the senator responded: "Yeah, I was all for it, we need to have more kids."

Interviewer asking senator Tommy Tuberville questions
MSNBC / Via youtube.com

"IVF is used to have more children," the journalist clarified. "And right now IVF services are paused at some of the clinics in Alabama. Aren't you concerned that this could impact people who are trying to have kids?"

After a long pause, Tuberville said: "Well...that's for another conversation."

Tommy Tuberville blank stare with caption &quot;......long pause&quot;
MSNBC / Via youtube.com

But wait, there's more.

"Senator, what do you say to the women right now in Alabama who no longer have access to IVF and will not as a result of this ruling? What do you say to them?" another reporter asked.

Interviewer asking senator Tommy Tuberville questions
MSNBC / Via youtube.com

"Well...that's a hard one, it really is. Really hard. 'Cause, again, you want people to have that opportunity. That's what I was telling her, we need more kids."

Tommy Tuberville side profile
MSNBC / Via youtube.com

So, he's "all for" a ruling that's taking away IVF options from women, while also saying women need to have more kids?

Screenshot from &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot;
"I've seen frozen embryos that were smarter than Tommy Tuberville," one user wrote in response to the clip.

"Tommy Tuberville is a sitting Senator who doesn't know what IVF is, and did not at all understand the question that was being asked," user @TheSWPrincess wrote. "This man shouldn't be making reproductive decisions for ANYONE. He's completely ignorant and doesn't have the knowledge."

Yikes. What do you think about Alabama's ruling on IVF? Let us know in the comments below.