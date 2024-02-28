This ruling has caused at least three clinics to pause IVF operations in Alabama, seemingly out of fear of being held responsible for any destruction of embryos, according to CNN. This, in turn, is prohibiting some Alabama women from being able to have children.
Well, the current Alabama Senator, Tommy Tuberville, was recently asked if he supports the court's decision.
An MSNBC clip of Tuberville attempting to answer the question has now gone viral because he seemingly has no clue what IVF even is.
Here's the full clip:
I asked Alabama Sen Tommy Tuberville for his response to the AL Supreme Court's ruling that has resulted in clinics there pausing IVF treatments.
TT: We need to have more kids...And I thought this was the right thing to do.
"Do you have a reaction to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling, the fact that embryos are children?" an MSNBC reporter asked, to which the senator responded: "Yeah, I was all for it, we need to have more kids."
"IVF is used to have more children," the journalist clarified. "And right now IVF services are paused at some of the clinics in Alabama. Aren't you concerned that this could impact people who are trying to have kids?"
After a long pause, Tuberville said: "Well...that's for another conversation."
But wait, there's more.
"Senator, what do you say to the women right now in Alabama who no longer have access to IVF and will not as a result of this ruling? What do you say to them?" another reporter asked.
"Well...that's a hard one, it really is. Really hard. 'Cause, again, you want people to have that opportunity. That's what I was telling her, we need more kids."
So, he's "all for" a ruling that's taking away IVF options from women, while also saying women need to have more kids?
"I've seen frozen embryos that were smarter than Tommy Tuberville," one user wrote in response to the clip.
I’ve seen frozen embryos that were smarter than Tommy Tuberville.
"Tommy Tuberville is a sitting Senator who doesn't know what IVF is, and did not at all understand the question that was being asked," user @TheSWPrincess wrote. "This man shouldn't be making reproductive decisions for ANYONE. He's completely ignorant and doesn't have the knowledge."
#FloridaMan Tommy Tuberville is a sitting Senator who doesn't know what IVF is, and did not at all understand the question that was being asked.
This man shouldn't be making reproductive decisions for ANYONE. He's completely ignorant and doesn't have the knowledge. pic.twitter.com/7tKjyfZZeh