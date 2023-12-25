This Employee Refused To Work A Christmas Shift For A Coworker With Children. Now, They're Being Accused Of Ruining A Family's Holiday Plans

Another user highlighted the point that just because someone isn't a parent, doesn't mean they don't have family:

"Not the asshole. I'm guessing she didn't bother putting in her request in time because she thought 'won't someone think of the children' and figured she'd be able get her own way. Families come in many different shapes and sizes, and just because someone doesn't have children of their own, doesn't mean that their family is less deserving of the time off."

—spikeymist

