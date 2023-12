This Employee Refused To Work A Christmas Shift For A Coworker With Children. Now, They're Being Accused Of Ruining A Family's Holiday Plans

Here's the story in u/FriendlyAd2809's own words: "So context, my office closes over Christmas and generally opens around the 2nd/3rd of January. This year, we were instructed to put in our leave requests up until the 2nd, and put a second request through for any additional days after that. Then, they would approve additional days after the 2nd once everyone had applied and they got to assess how much staff they would have."