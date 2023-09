In the clip, Tiffany hovers over a toilet while explaining that she recently took Colace , a laxative that softens the stool, to help with pooping after birth. It's "actually not as bad at first," she writes on the screen before sharing that her anus appeared "pursed" after giving birth to her first child. Finishing up, Tiffany then asks her partner, Caleb, to check her perineum, and he describes it as "puffy and inflamed."