24. "When I was a female student in Texas schools in the early 1960s, girl athletics were almost nonexistent. Schools only had half-court basketball for girls to play as they didn't feel girls were athletic or strong enough to run back and forth on a full court. They made us wear long full skirts as a uniform that could not be higher than our knees and shorts under them. The skirts and tops were made of wool in the Texas HEAT! They were so afraid the girls might wiggle and unduly have an impact on males."

"The only coaches were male, and they were usually very bad because the good coaches wanted to coach boys teams, so we got whatever coach would lower themselves to coach girls. The only other sports girls were allowed to play were track, and some schools had gymnastics. We were told that if we wanted to be involved, we needed to be cheerleaders and support the boys' teams, as that was our real role in life: to support males and not to try to be the athletic stars. I never forgave the school system for that."

—Anonymous