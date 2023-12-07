Skip To Content
    The Internet Is Losing It Over “Gag City” — The Nicki Minaj-Inspired AI World Created By Her Fanbase

    Booking my flight to Gag City as we speak.

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Okay, it's official. Nicki Minaj's fans — known as the "Barbz" — might be the most inventive fanbase in the world for creating an AI-generated city to promote Nicki's newest album Pink Friday 2.

    Gag City
    @PopCrave

    The city has officially been named #GagCity, and it's reached every corner of the internet in the last 48 hours.

    Twitter: @PopCrave

    I mean, seriously, everyone is jumping on the #GAGCITY trend:

    Twitter: @Spotify

    Wheat Thins is vowing to feed the Barbz:

    Twitter: @WheatThins

    And AXE body spray is fighting to be Gag City's official scent:

    Twitter: @AXE

    Seriously, everyone is wondering the same thing:

    Twitter: @aliyahInterlude

    This fan is clearly taking the train:

    Twitter: @5SXTAR

    But, make sure you're fluent in the language before you go:

    Hulu / @cuntneykardash

    Also, there are musical ambulances:

    Twitter: @antoniiomaraj

    The internet's been waiting for the president of Gag City (Nicki herself) to comment on the mega-viral trend:

    Twitter: @notprinceandrew

    And she finally released her official statement:

    Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ

    Now that the city's leader has spoken, let's take a look at some of Gag City's viral locations that follow the theme of famous Nicki Minaj lyrics and songs. First up, we have the "Super Bass" Music Store:

    Twitter: @sleezeSTAN

    The "BedRock" National Park:

    Twitter: @sleezeSTAN

    The "Beez in the Trap" Farm:

    Twitter: @sleezeSTAN

    The "Pills & Potions" Emergency Room:

    Twitter: @sleezeSTAN

    The "What That Speed Bout" Raceway:

    Twitter: @sleezeSTAN

    And the "Step Ya Cookies Up" Bakery:

    Twitter: @sleezeSTAN

    Of course, there's also the "Statue of Gaggery":

    Twitter: @Envyonika

    An "Onika Burger" restaurant:

    @ronreup

    And a daycare center hilariously named "My Sons" Daycare:

    Twitter: @BarbieProphet

    According to Twitter, plenty of celebrities have also "arrived" in Gag City in anticipation for the album release:

    Twitter: @MysteryMaraj

    Rihanna:

    Twitter: @samaoxcx

    Beyoncé:

    Twitter: @beyoncegarden

    Abby Lee Miller:

    Twitter: @itzryxxn

    Madea:

    Twitter: @nickisoicy

    Natalie Nunn:

    Twitter: @sweetpositionz

    And the Coven from American Horror Story:

    Twitter: @AHS_Source

    Nicki's new album Pink Friday 2 is out on December 8th! We'll see you in Gag City!