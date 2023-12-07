The Internet Is Losing It Over “Gag City” — The Nicki Minaj-Inspired AI World Created By Her Fanbase
Booking my flight to Gag City as we speak.
Okay, it's official. Nicki Minaj's fans — known as the "Barbz" — might be the most inventive fanbase in the world for creating an AI-generated city to promote Nicki's newest album Pink Friday 2.
The city has officially been named #GagCity, and it's reached every corner of the internet in the last 48 hours.
Gag City, the fan-created AI kingdom for Nicki Minaj, trends on X/Twitter ahead of ‘Pink Friday 2.’ pic.twitter.com/jm3iGS9fBO— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 6, 2023
I mean, seriously, everyone is jumping on the #GAGCITY trend:
calling all barbz, a new Sound Town just dropped ✨ #GAGCITY pic.twitter.com/W5bqWEyC5E— Spotify (@Spotify) December 6, 2023
Wheat Thins is vowing to feed the Barbz:
how are barbz gonna eat?💅💅… y’all need farmers! #GAGCITY pic.twitter.com/Y8cOI6J4Nc— Wheat Thins (@WheatThins) December 7, 2023
And AXE body spray is fighting to be Gag City's official scent:
gag city about to smell so good #gagcity pic.twitter.com/3hf8S3G5nK— AXE (@AXE) December 7, 2023
Seriously, everyone is wondering the same thing:
how does one go to gag city ? is there a ferry or a plane or sum ?— ? (@aliyahInterlude) December 6, 2023
This fan is clearly taking the train:
GAG CITY HERE I COME pic.twitter.com/tjpQJHLReM— sıɹɥɔ ⭒ (@5SXTAR) December 6, 2023
But, make sure you're fluent in the language before you go:
Me when people ask what language they speak in Gag City pic.twitter.com/ILLsWTcbcM— Cuntney Kardashian (@cuntneykardash) December 6, 2023
Also, there are musical ambulances:
ambulances in gag city pic.twitter.com/q4UlpBiuen— 𝓐. (@antoniiomaraj) December 6, 2023
The internet's been waiting for the president of Gag City (Nicki herself) to comment on the mega-viral trend:
Ladies and Gentlemen:— 𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙮 (@notprinceandrew) December 7, 2023
The President of GAG CITY 💗 pic.twitter.com/DfOvkKQ9SS
And she finally released her official statement:
As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the “no bathroom” sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins…#GagCity #PF2— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 6, 2023
Now that the city's leader has spoken, let's take a look at some of Gag City's viral locations that follow the theme of famous Nicki Minaj lyrics and songs. First up, we have the "Super Bass" Music Store:
Gag City Locations Based off Nicki Minaj songs— A thread:— ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 (@sleezeSTAN) December 6, 2023
Super Bass Music Store pic.twitter.com/sIN22GvFD9
The "BedRock" National Park:
Bedrock National Park pic.twitter.com/WNYQodJ7yx— ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 (@sleezeSTAN) December 6, 2023
The "Beez in the Trap" Farm:
Beez in the Trap Farm pic.twitter.com/1tF1fg6H7k— ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 (@sleezeSTAN) December 6, 2023
The "Pills & Potions" Emergency Room:
Pills & Potion ER pic.twitter.com/FKU7E5Fcyh— ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 (@sleezeSTAN) December 6, 2023
The "What That Speed Bout" Raceway:
What That Speed Bout Raceway pic.twitter.com/ZIuOI3fn8q— ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 (@sleezeSTAN) December 6, 2023
And the "Step Ya Cookies Up" Bakery:
Forgot to post the bakery 😭 pic.twitter.com/n9r497rgmA— ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 (@sleezeSTAN) December 6, 2023
Of course, there's also the "Statue of Gaggery":
The Statue of Gaggery has been erected in Queen National Park in Gag City. pic.twitter.com/2VzkCNZbN5— Harajuku Barbie ✩ (@Envyonika) December 6, 2023
An "Onika Burger" restaurant:
The first ever “Onika Burger” franchise has been opened in Gag City on 1728, Truffle Butter Ave. pic.twitter.com/vuXa8RaHSL— 𝗿ø𝗻 (@ronreup) December 6, 2023
And a daycare center hilariously named "My Sons" Daycare:
Citizens of Gag City are seen dropping off their kids at “ My Sons “ Daycare just in time for Pink Friday 2 . pic.twitter.com/AN7k01032h— #Justice4BigBarbie (@BarbieProphet) December 6, 2023
According to Twitter, plenty of celebrities have also "arrived" in Gag City in anticipation for the album release:
ADELE HAS ARRIVED IN GAG CITY! pic.twitter.com/GQ2hH3tWpZ— MYSTERY (@MysteryMaraj) December 6, 2023
Rihanna:
Rihanna has arrived in Gag City. pic.twitter.com/egTjS5SX5z— ༝ 𝕫𝕒𝕞 ༝ (@samaoxcx) December 6, 2023
Beyoncé:
beyoncé & reneigh have officially arrived to Gag City😭 pic.twitter.com/B44uDh1RYa— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) December 6, 2023
Abby Lee Miller:
abby lee miller has arrived at gag city pic.twitter.com/XNFkiBhnp7— ryxn (@itzryxxn) December 6, 2023
Madea:
Madea has arrived in Gag City! pic.twitter.com/1TDMYjZexo— (Fan account) (@nickisoicy) December 6, 2023
Natalie Nunn:
🚨 Natalie Nunn has arrived in Gag City🎀🤔 pic.twitter.com/6hciqGZasT— j🍊 (@sweetpositionz) December 6, 2023
And the Coven from American Horror Story:
The Coven has arrived in Gag City. #GagCity pic.twitter.com/1QCHkc1kTM— American Horror Source (@AHS_Source) December 6, 2023