Another user called out the husband for not being fully upfront with his wife about his reasons for wanting an open marriage:

"Ok lets talk about this truthfully. You had a crush on someone at work. You asked your wife for a pass. She doesn't want to but eventually agrees. You ask out your crush. She rejects you. You suddenly don't want the marriage open? Lol. Dude you had a specific person in mind. Don’t dip your pen in company ink, and don’t harass people at work. Power dynamics are a real issue whether you are her manager or not."

—herecomes_the_sun