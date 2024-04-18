Browse links
"Every female you know has had countless encounters like this one with a male. It’s, unfortunately, very much a part of our existence."
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024
Caitlin Clark: "You like that?"
Reporter: "I like that you're here."
Caitlin: "Yeah, I do that at my family after every game.”
Reporter: "Start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine."
Caitlin: 😳
(via @IndianaFever / YT)
is this not sexual harassment??????????
Men talk to women like people and not objects challenge (impossible)— Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) April 17, 2024
Every female you know has had countless encounters like this one with a male. It’s unfortunately very much a part of our existence. https://t.co/CARZCEsMel— Kelsey Ellstrom (@kelseyaellstrom) April 17, 2024
i just want CC to know the rest of us don’t mess with that guy either— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) April 17, 2024
Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature 🫶. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better.— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 17, 2024