My Poor, Little Thumbs Are Sore From Scrolling To Find These 26 Hilarious Political Tweets, But It Was So Worth It
"Thanksgiving is next week, but George Santos is getting carved up today."
Yes, November is over, but the political humor that came out of last month will live on forever! I scrolled and scrolled my timeline to find these gems, so get ready to laugh out loud. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:
“Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu— john penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023
Now, let's get into it:
1.
George Santos opening his wrapped: pic.twitter.com/USfkRkGI5c— Sam Jeske (@Sam_Jeske) November 29, 2023
2.
https://t.co/zOeE1Vq4pI pic.twitter.com/oxAbv0YTtn— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) November 5, 2023
3.
We need to shut down the kitchens of the Democratic Party until we can figure out what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/wKikMBVehK— Eva Palmer (@Eva_Palmer) November 24, 2023
4.
no one:— Clare Considine (@macrotargeting) November 14, 2023
men in Congress, today, apparently: pic.twitter.com/iFvzx9Uhep
5.
when a witch casts a spell on me that whenever i say gravy i burst out laughing and turn into a set of handspic.twitter.com/xFFmbWmLXQ— twink joan didion (@bobbyonmain) November 23, 2023
6.
That cake look just like America https://t.co/UIgwrZqgcI— 👑SAYITAINTPORSH👑 (@thisaintporsh) November 21, 2023
7.
the halls of congress today pic.twitter.com/wo6CmFBico— scotty (@plathiandc) November 14, 2023
8.
obama trying to decide if he should post his wrapped first or kissinger tribute rn— ipad girl (@GRRLCROOSH) November 30, 2023
9.
welcome mr henry kissinger pic.twitter.com/f5AZzN7U2q— tara (@taraxrh) November 30, 2023
10.
The last thing Henry Kissinger saw https://t.co/JRerdZCAZw pic.twitter.com/P2iftMwvlr— Pyramid Chad, Unbanned Edition (@pyrameadhead) November 30, 2023
11.
George Santos using $25,000 in campaign funds to pay for random OnlyFans accounts and buy an Hermes bag for himself is unfortunately extremely iconic https://t.co/xoNgLEmOSA pic.twitter.com/dDeMhvqhOJ— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 16, 2023
12.
me if I’d just spent $25,000 on Only Fans, Botox, and an Hermès bag pic.twitter.com/frBUzqn7x1— Clare Considine (@macrotargeting) November 16, 2023
13.
Thanksgiving is next week, but George Santos is getting carved up today.— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) November 16, 2023
14.
George Santos explaining the OnlyFans charges on his campaign credit card pic.twitter.com/In37gbkULh— 🍂🦃 Turkeith Nagy 🦃🍂 (@nagy_minaj) November 16, 2023
15.
"My friend over there thinks you're cute"— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 9, 2023
the friend: pic.twitter.com/Dbfhhg6GuT
16.
Santos: https://t.co/KZVbJjy7qJ pic.twitter.com/oByLqnPRw2— jordan (@JordanUhl) November 16, 2023
17.
my favorite thanksgiving posts are from politicians who post the most fucked up looking food ever https://t.co/62TdqfzQJq— cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) November 24, 2023
18.
So, the GOP walked out in a huff because the Senate judiciary committee authorized subpoenas of their sugar daddies.— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 30, 2023
19.
Me when my heels are killing me. pic.twitter.com/GsNVh4BuoV— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 9, 2023
20.
21.
He’s gonna be on Dancing with the Stars https://t.co/0ngqMzLTCl— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) November 20, 2023
22.
Them: Don't talk about gerrymandering during Thanksgiving— The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) November 22, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/5ZRSVywfbD
23.
I share a Botox lady with George Santos ☠️ https://t.co/QMMc3hQsWS— Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) November 16, 2023
24.
This 15-foot-high balloon of George Santos was seen tumbling around Capitol Hill ahead of the likely third vote by the House to expel him. It was paid for by @MoveOn. 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/3xnoWcM6lP— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 28, 2023
25.
Americans post-Dobbs in August '22, November '22, April '23, November '23: pic.twitter.com/rSGPx0PerP— Alexandra De Luca (@AlexDe_Luca) November 8, 2023
26. And finally,
Happy 3rd anniversary to the funniest thing that happened in the history of ever pic.twitter.com/03UilFpFHS— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 7, 2023