25 Downright Hilarious Political Tweets That Blessed My Timeline Last Month
"When you usher in December by kicking out the scammers in your life, that’s called the 'Santos Clause.'"
We've officially entered 2024, but the hilarious political tweets that came out of last month will live on forever! So, get ready to recap the chaotic political moments from last month. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:
“Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu— james penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023
1.
Rudy Giuliani's lawyer is the villain from The Fifth Element. pic.twitter.com/47WaUPdbRy— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 15, 2023
2.
“Mom… I frew up” pic.twitter.com/uRT3pCghrA— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) December 7, 2023
3.
how’d she know my daily schedule… https://t.co/tc5pwPp5Ut pic.twitter.com/PRGXD5sn7D— zach (@zachlarkin718) December 20, 2023
4.
When you’re lost at the senate and accidentally wander into the hearing room pic.twitter.com/ZxoWaK9vbh— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) December 16, 2023
5.
just another day in the US Senate hearing room pic.twitter.com/S73Rk0gtXo— courtney 🐝 (@merricats) December 16, 2023
6.
Imagine backshots here pic.twitter.com/UG5TWMkrxO— Neil McNeil (@Neil_McNeil) December 16, 2023
7.
kamala harris coming back to the senate hearing room pic.twitter.com/waXwyXlkmI— leon (@skyferrori) December 16, 2023
8.
https://t.co/1Pm9RV8K7E pic.twitter.com/lskSPwT9YP— veep reactions (@veepreactions) December 13, 2023
9.
10.
how it felt to come into school late at 11am with a hospital bracelet pic.twitter.com/3S2JaZiA3F— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) December 5, 2023
11.
Clarence Thomas after overruling the State of Colorado pic.twitter.com/BtTMecT3Rl— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) December 20, 2023
12.
The Colorado Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/5VFWd8ZqTi— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) December 20, 2023
13.
He saw the Senate video. pic.twitter.com/xsNR7LSWyD— Jack (@GayLaVie) December 18, 2023
14.
When you usher in December by kicking out the scammers in your life, that’s called the Santos Clause.— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 1, 2023
15.
“And nobody, in all of Oz, no wizard that there is or was, is ever gonna bring meeeeeeeeee down!” pic.twitter.com/8sFGvwywgg— JM Schott (@DfyGrvtAlwys) December 1, 2023
16.
George Santos should do the cup song in front of congress— c (@chuckfitzp_) December 1, 2023
17.
amy klobuchar in the senate hearing room: pic.twitter.com/BP86EYeudJ— Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) December 17, 2023
18.
His assistant just threw her BlackBerry into a fountain. https://t.co/HXHzmnlrQW— Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) December 1, 2023
19.
George Santos about to be on Call Her Daddy exposing all the members of the House— Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) December 1, 2023
20.
Senate Hearing Room pic.twitter.com/kmKONiBd2g— St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) December 16, 2023
21.
i’m gonna miss my emotional support evil gay congressman so much— leigh (@daughter_ion) December 1, 2023
22.
you can kick george santos out of congress but you can never take away his oscars and super bowl rings— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 1, 2023
23.
senators walking into the senate hearing room today pic.twitter.com/aiSSL5I8KL— wiLL (@willfulchaos) December 16, 2023
24.
George Santos has been expelled. If they can do this to a college volleyball star, world famous Brazilian journalist, successful NYC financier and noted producer of the Spider Man musical, what hope is there for we mere mortals?— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 1, 2023
25. And finally...
So smart of him to power down between answers pic.twitter.com/N17P6TWSzU— Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) December 7, 2023