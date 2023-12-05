Santos's antics have seemingly made him a pop culture phenomenon. Since being expelled last week, he's been offered an interview with late-night comedy talk show host Ziwe, AND he's now reportedly charging $200 for Cameo fan videos.
Now, the Santos drama is officially hitting screens. It was recently reported by Deadline that a George Santos movie is being developed by HBO Films.
Yes, you read that right. A George Santos movie.
According to Deadline, "The film tells the story of a seemingly minor local race that wound up a battle for the soul of Long Island, and unexpectedly carved the path for the world’s most famous (and now disgraced) congressman."
The movie is said to be the "Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth, and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream," per Deadline.
Variety has confirmed that the upcoming movie is being developed by some HBO heavy hitters, including Frank Rich — executive producer of HBO's Succession and political comedy Veep, and Mike Makowsky — writer for the HBO film, Bad Education.
The rumors of a possible George Santos limited series/movie have been circling the internet for a while, and now, people are sharing their excitement at the official news:
Another wrote: "Robby from New Girl, I have the role of a lifetime for you."
Opposingly, others are warning against platforming people who have proven to be unethical, with one user writing: "I'm sorry, but a George Santos movie is ridiculous. Can we stop rewarding grifters, liars, and losers for being terrible people?"
