    People Have Extremely Mixed Feelings Over HBO Green-Lighting A Movie About George Santos, And I Need Your Opinion

    If they cast George Santos to play George Santos, I will never recover.

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    George Santos has been trending nonstop after being expelled from Congress last week for multiple violations including allegedly spending campaign funds on Botox, OnlyFans, and Hermés.

    George Santos leaving Congress
    Tom Williams / Getty Images

    Santos's antics have seemingly made him a pop culture  phenomenon. Since being expelled last week, he's been offered an interview with late-night comedy talk show host Ziwe, AND he's now reportedly charging $200 for Cameo fan videos.

    @ziwe / @MrSantosNY

    People are literally calling him "iconic":

    The Washington Post / Getty Images / @GenePark

    Now, the Santos drama is officially hitting screens. It was recently reported by Deadline that a George Santos movie is being developed by HBO Films.

    George Santos
    Newsday LLC / Getty Images

    Yes, you read that right. A George Santos movie.

    George Santos yelling
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    Reportedly, the film will be based off of Mark Chiusano’s recently published book entitled The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos.

    According to Deadline, "The film tells the story of a seemingly minor local race that wound up a battle for the soul of Long Island, and unexpectedly carved the path for the world’s most famous (and now disgraced) congressman."

    George Santos being interviewed by reporters
    Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

    The movie is said to be the "Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth, and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream," per Deadline.

    George Santos speaking in front of the Capitol
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    Variety has confirmed that the upcoming movie is being developed by some HBO heavy hitters, including Frank Rich — executive producer of HBO's Succession and political comedy Veep, and Mike Makowsky — writer for the HBO film, Bad Education.

    HBO logo on office building
    ProArtWork / Getty Images

    The rumors of a possible George Santos limited series/movie have been circling the internet for a while, and now, people are sharing their excitement at the official news:

    Scott Olsen / Getty Images / BRAVO @PopBase / @nagy_minaj

    Another user wrote: "They way I will be sat. He might be my Halloween costume next year."

    Scott Olsen / Getty Images / @PopBase / @brion_xcx

    Some have even been fan-casting actors to play Santos:

    Hulu / @LolOverruled / @DEADLINE

    Another wrote: "Robby from New Girl, I have the role of a lifetime for you."

    &quot;Robby from New Girl, I have the role of a lifetime for you.&quot;
    @ULTRAGLOSS / Via Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS
    FOX / Getty Images, Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

    Opposingly, others are warning against platforming people who have proven to be unethical, with one user writing: "I'm sorry, but a George Santos movie is ridiculous. Can we stop rewarding grifters, liars, and losers for being terrible people?"

    @charizardavis

    Agreeing, another wrote: "Surprisingly enough, I don't need a movie about George Santos, HBO. We just lived it."

    &quot;Surprisingly enough, I don&#x27;t need a movie about George Santos, HBO. We just lived it.&quot;
    @NotHoodlum / Via Twitter: @NotHoodlum

    I want to know how you feel about a George Santos movie? Let us know in the comments!