I Thought I Was Pretty Funny, But These 21 Hilarious Tweets From Black Twitter Have Me Leaking Tears Of Laughter
The best way to start my week is scrolling through some 10/10 tweets from Black Twitter, so I've compiled a list of the funniest ones I could find. Let's get into it:
you not black if you don’t know what this light mean pic.twitter.com/ckkzqqdl9Y— ཐིཋྀ (@teiyour) January 10, 2024
this how black people with hazel eyes look at you https://t.co/V60bhltJJy— chlo (@chloekardashhh) January 9, 2024
Black people will make fun of you for anything, I wore a trench coat to dinner 4 months ago & up till now I’m still being called inspector gadget 😒— v ★ (@venuvelli) January 14, 2024
i still want to try this😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G9hjereS0D— m$ do the da$h👻 (@bossmanrae_) January 9, 2024
This shit in jonathan majors closet https://t.co/InqVH1rccX— tara🗽 (@tiredofdiri) January 10, 2024
https://t.co/AXrI8Z4AWL pic.twitter.com/IbU195fvBg— X. D. (@XavierDLeau) January 12, 2024
I pull up to Chick-fil-A and when the lady asked my name I said BOB 🤣— Tee_thaGreat (@atomicBombPOW) January 11, 2024
Before she even took my order y’all why the black lady put her hands on her hips and said “ Now you know that’s not your name“ 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PRAVNyVL3g
BRAND NEW MEME LMFAO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/772Cf0RplM— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) January 16, 2024
‘The Color Purple’ cast react to the Critics Choice Awards serving pizza in a bag:— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 15, 2024
“Where are the lamb chops?” pic.twitter.com/QNQi1tixll
This the weather Shelia met a good man in , y’all bitches better get up— . (@6figures__) January 16, 2024
going to jiffy lube by myself geeks so bad. the man gon ask me what kind of oil do i want in my car…jamaican black castor for all i know sir!— sade ❤︎ (@sadeedotcom) January 10, 2024
why it look like Druski's soul trapped in there https://t.co/fvT0bjY0g4— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) January 9, 2024
Showing up to work late with my coffee, bagel, and no excuse for being late 🤣 pic.twitter.com/N4CHL1ts9A— Ms. Suge Knight 👹 (@_curvesandkickz) January 11, 2024
Happy birthday MartinLutherKing I’m not gon be up at 12 I’m bout to have a dream.— 👨🏽💻 (@smoove_cold) January 15, 2024
when i send you this just know me & my boo hiding sumn 🤭😭 pic.twitter.com/x8ehhxMosX— 𝐇☆𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋🎀 (@mainbitchclique) January 10, 2024
mlk monday, tubman tuesday, web dubois, thurgood thursday, and freedom friday???— rain (@ohthatszai) January 16, 2024
They were so unserious for this music video 😭pic.twitter.com/ctMs4tfn6X— bada$$ery (@thebaddestbeys) January 14, 2024
This is anti black https://t.co/yhlP4wIs5p— Ma’am Margera (@sarahwas_like) January 9, 2024
This is white peoples Cam and Mase https://t.co/lp84oHBx93— Broward Stern (@KnowbodysTweets) January 8, 2024
“food in houston black people” https://t.co/T20CkLjdmV— ℞ (@ddillionnn) January 14, 2024