Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"The Republican candidate for president owes half a billion in fines for bank fraud and is currently spending his days farting himself awake during a pornstar hush money trial. AND THE RACE IS TIED!?"
Colin Jost was funny, charming, thoughtful and closed on a high note. He spoke of decency, something in short supply right now and it was well received in the room. But the NYT tantrums on. (And he wasn't wrong about the games, though I like the recipes too.) pic.twitter.com/S3hTjzpu2w— Liz Whitmer Gereghty (@LizforNY) April 28, 2024
Man, this is about the classiest thing I’ve seen in politics in a long time. It’s funny, it’s thoughtful, it’s beautiful. Well done, Colin Jost.— Vic Vela (@VicVela1) April 28, 2024
pic.twitter.com/bCITHKT3lp