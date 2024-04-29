The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Of Colin Jost's Speech At The White House Correspondents' Dinner, But I Haven't Stopped Laughing Since Saturday

"The Republican candidate for president owes half a billion in fines for bank fraud and is currently spending his days farting himself awake during a pornstar hush money trial. AND THE RACE IS TIED!?"

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Last Saturday, I tuned in to the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner that featured SNL comedian Colin Jost.

Closeup of Colin Jost speaking at a podium
Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

Watching Jost respectfully shake hands with President Biden and proceed to ROAST THE HECK out of him was EVERYTHING.

Colin Jost shaking hands with President Joe Biden
Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

People have had mixed reactions to Jost's performance, with some praising the SNL star, calling his speech "funny, charming, and thoughtful," while the New York Times wrote that Jost's jokes "fell flat."

Colin Jost was funny, charming, thoughtful and closed on a high note. He spoke of decency, something in short supply right now and it was well received in the room. But the NYT tantrums on. (And he wasn't wrong about the games, though I like the recipes too.) pic.twitter.com/S3hTjzpu2w

— Liz Whitmer Gereghty (@LizforNY) April 28, 2024
The New York Times / @LizforNY

In almost 24 minutes, Jost took shots at EVERYONE, starting with President Biden's memory:

Two-panel image: Top shows Colin Jost speaking, saying, &quot;I hope that tonight will be a night to remember. For most of us...&quot;
C-SPAN / Via youtube.com

Then he moved on to journalists:

Colin Jost said, &quot;Like many of you here tonight, I pretend to do news on TV...&quot;
C-SPAN / Via youtube.com

He had some fun with elected officials in the crowd:

Closeup of Colin Jost onstage
C-SPAN / Via youtube.com

Then he called out a few media outlets:

Closeup of Colin Jost onstage saying, &quot;The New York Post is like the New York Times summarized to you by a crackhead&quot;
C-SPAN / Via youtube.com

He even shouted out his wife, Scarlett Johansson:

Closeup shots of Colin Jost saying, &quot;As you can tell from all of the comments about my wife, I am also used to being a second gentleman&quot;
C-SPAN / Via youtube.com

And saved the best roast for last, Donald Trump:

Closeup of Colin Jost
C-SPAN / Via youtube.com

At the end of his speech, Jost told a heartfelt story about his late grandfather, a former firefighter, who he said voted for President Biden. "He voted for you, and the reason that he voted for you is because you're a decent man."

Man, this is about the classiest thing I’ve seen in politics in a long time. It’s funny, it’s thoughtful, it’s beautiful. Well done, Colin Jost.

pic.twitter.com/bCITHKT3lp

— Vic Vela (@VicVela1) April 28, 2024
CSPAN / VicVela1

Here's a full clip of Jost's speech.

C-SPAN / Via youtube.com

